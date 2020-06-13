The two victims whose bodies were recovered Friday from Lake Pueblo State Pueblo died in unrelated nearby incidents, according to Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter.

Both were military personnel stationed at Fort Carson, said Cotter on Saturday.

Zion Thompkins, 21, died in a swimming accident at Lake Pueblo.

Michael Carter, 21, died in another swimming accident at Lake Pueblo.

Both families of the victims were notified of the deaths.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the north shore recoveries operations on both sides of Sailboard Road beach, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region’s Twitter account.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office’s deputies and Dive and Rescue team, Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers manning boats and sonar equipment, along with Colorado State Patrol troopers worked the late afternoon back-to-back recoveries.

CPW SE Region’s last tweet on the tragedies ended with a caution: "Another sad example why swimming is not permitted anywhere in Lake Pueblo."

