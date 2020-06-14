HOWARD — A sparkling new campground has opened here just in time for the summer camping season that will accommodate gold panning use and overnight stays at the popular prospecting site.

The Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area unveiled the Point Barr campground after giving an area that once was used for dispersed camping a major face lift.

The campground, located on the north side of the Arkansas River, features 12 campsites, each with a tent pad, picnic table and a fire ring.

It is the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s eighth developed campground along the 152-mile headwaters park.

“We are excited to add this campground during a time in which so many people are seeking an opportunity to experience the Colorado outdoors,” said Rob White, park manager.

Parks officials do not recommend the campground for anyone driving a motor home or pulling a large trailer as the road is narrow and makes a tight turn under a railroad trestle.

“This campground is more suited to tent campers or those with smaller RV’s because of the narrow roadways and a railroad underpass leading to it,” White explained. “But those who make the effort will be rewarded with a quiet place to camp,” White said.

The spot also is popular among fishermen during lower water times in the spring and fall and is used as an overnight stopping point for multi-day raft trips during the height of the summer rafting season.

To reach Point Barr from U.S. 50 at Wellsville, mile marker 227, turn north onto Fremont County Road 7 and cross the Arkansas River. After about a mile, the road turns into Fremont County Road 45.

Follow the road 1.5 miles, drive under the railroad trestle and turn left. The campground is .75 of a mile on the right.

Point Barr campsites are available for $28 a night by reservation only. For reservations, go to www.cpwshop.com or call 1-800-244-5613.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at https://twitter.com/tracywumps.