A consortium of Southern Colorado Institutions led by two Colorado State University-Pueblo professors won a $2.5 million award from the National Science Foundation.

The award is meant to increase cyber security and technology pathways for students, specifically at Hispanic Serving Institutions such as CSU-Pueblo.

The consortium led by CSU-Pueblo professors Roberto Mejias and Margie Massey includes CSU-Pueblo, Pueblo Community College and Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs.

The grant, entitled “Project PUENTE”: Partnerships in Undergraduate Education for Transferring Estudiantes” will focus on the technology aspect of STEM, particularly, cyber security, as a gateway to attract, recruit and increase the retention and graduation rates of undergraduate Hispanic, underrepresented student groups and females pursuing bachelors of science degrees in STEM.

“This grant is vital to solidifying the pipeline between high schools, community college, and four-year institutions,” said Alberto Teixeira, special assistant to the vice president, PPCC Instruction Services.

This project will aid the assimilation of STEM coursework at two-year institutions, and decrease the transition hurdle for students ramping up from lower- to upper-division coursework. Officials said Project PUENTE will allow Pueblo-area students who are dual-enrolled in STEM classes to enroll for college credit, but can do so, at a significantly lower cost to them and their families.

“I am truly happy for CSU-Pueblo that all the hard work over the past few years in writing and improving this NSF grant proposal has finally paid off,” said Mejias, an associate professor of computer information systems, director of center for cyber security education and research.

“I am excited that we can now more aggressively pursue recruiting and retaining Hispanics/Latinos, under-represented students groups and females into the exciting fields of technology and cyber security that will contribute to our U.S national security.”

Mike Krakow, manager of PCC computer information systems and health information technology programs, said the grant will help add to the computer science talent pipeline in Pueblo and may help attract new tech companies to the region.

“PCC is a Pathways in Technology Early College partner with Canon City High School. With this grant, we will look to develop P-TECH programs in the Pueblo area,” said Krakow.

Massey said she is excited to see the fruits of labor manifest itself into this opportunity for CSU-Pueblo.

Massey is an associate professor of education and co-principal investigator for the NSF award.

“As a female in the area of STEM, I am so excited to recruit other females in this area. Serving underrepresented populations is a passion of mine and this grant, provides an excellent vehicle for this to happen,” Massey said.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas