A 36-year-old Pueblo man is in custody in connection with a “shots fired” call on Wheatridge Drive Sunday.

Ruben J. Vigil, 36, of the 2500 block of East 20th Street, is facing charges that include second-degree assault-bodily injury and menacing.

Officers determined that there was a physical fight originally involving two females, with Annette Reyes, 39, identified as the assailant. When the female victim’s husband attempted to break up the fight, Reyes’ boyfriend, Ruben Vigil, fought with the husband. During this altercation, Vigil struck the male victim in the head with a handgun and then fired a shot toward him.

After Vigil and Reyes quickly retreated to their residence, officers on scene made numerous attempts to communicate with the couple. The Tactical Services Group (SWAT) and crisis negotiators were called to the scene to assist.

A search warrant for the residence and arrest warrants for the couple were authored and signed by a judge as communication attempts continued without success.

igil and Reyes finally surrendered without resistance.

Results from the search warrant yielded three guns.

As for Reyes, charges of misdemeanor assault have been referred to the 10th Judicial District Attorney.

Drive-by shootings

In a “shots fired” incident in the 1600 block of Brown Avenue Saturday, the rear windshield of a black 2002 Pontiac was shot out.

On Sunday, officers responded to Ridgewood Lane on a report of a drive-by shooting.

They arrived to find 26 spent shell casings in the street, with a residence and a vehicle hit by gunfire. There were no injuries.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call 553-2502.

Hit-and-run injures one

Police also are asking for information related to a Sunday hit-and-run incident that injured a pedestrian.

At 5:55 a.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Thatcher Avenue on report that a female victim who was working on the sidewalk on the north side of the road was struck by a vehicle.

The woman, who was knocked to the ground, sustained injuries to her legs. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of the injuries, initially believed to be non-life threatening.

The westbound vehicle left the area.

A witness described it as a gray truck or SUV, of unknown make, model, or plate number. A piece of the vehicle’s front quarter panel, and windshield wiper fluid reservoir, were left at the scene.

Those with information on the vehicle are encouraged to call 553-2502.

Fugitive arrested after foot chase

An officer on patrol who observed a vehicle on the property of Corwin International Magnet School (Lakeview Avenue) ended up arresting a man wanted on warrants for motor vehicle theft and narcotics distribution.

At 3 a.m. Sunday, Officer Cody Metcalfe learned that the occupant of the vehicle was Gilbert A. Salazar, 29, wanted on two no-bond, felony warrants: for aggravated motor vehicle theft and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

Officer Alan Peil arrived to assist and when he and Metcalfe took Salazar out of the car to arrest him, the fugitive decided to make a run for it. The officers quickly caught and restrained him, and took him into custody without further incident.

“In the car was a scale of the type often used to weigh narcotics and quite a bit of cash,” noted Capt. Tom Rummel. The scale and money were put into evidence and a search warrant written for the vehicle.

Vehicle theft

A green 1997 Harley-Davidson motorcycle ($5,000) was reported stolen Sunday from the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

That same day, a 1993 teal Dodge Dakota ($800) was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Cypress Street.

On Saturday, from the 200 block of South Grand Avenue, a green 1999 Honda Civic ($800) was reported stolen.

Theft from auto

A $400 Apple watch, $150 sunglasses, wheel locks, cash and financial transaction cards were among the items reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle in the 100 block of Alta Loma Drive.

From a Subaru parked in the 100 block of Silversmith Court Sunday, camping gear and other items valued at $700 were reported stolen Saturday.

Burglary

A resident of the 1400 block of Bragdon Avenue told an officer that the $2,500 furnace she paid to have installed is missing, and in its place is an old model.

The victim said she has had a “few people coming to the residence to do work but has not been able to get receipts,” according to the report.

Arrests

Diego A. Garcia, 37, of the 400 block of West Northern Avenue, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Additional count is possession a defaced firearm. Bail was set at $5,000 and he was placed on a parole hold.

Shannon T. Dykstra, 33, of the 625 block of Grant Avenue was arrested Saturday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance (bail was set at $1,000).

Christina Alire, 23, of the 2700 block of Sitter Place, was arrested Saturday on two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (bail was set at $75,000) and placed on a parole hold.

Robert Eli Montes, 37, of the 600 block of Ardath Lane, was arrested Saturday on two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (bail was set at $75,000) and placed on a parole hold.

