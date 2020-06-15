Leaders in Pueblo County will continue to evaluate community needs with intention of asking for more variances to re-open the local economy as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Commissioner Chris Wiseman said Monday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approved Thursday Pueblo County’s Variance request and soon businesses that have been closed since March will reopen.

"This is great news," Pueblo County Commissioner Chris Wiseman said Monday.

"We will ask for more variances based on the science and information from the experts at the health department."

The variance approval pertains to increases in the permitted size of outdoor and indoor activities with guidance for gathering sizes, house of worship, gyms, theaters and bowling alleys.

It also increases permitted size for indoor malls, bars, wineries, tasting rooms, distilleries, graduation ceremonies, libraries, private membership organizations, indoor malls entertainment and recreation (youth and adult league and recreational ball parks, dog parks, skating rinks, museums, race tracks).

One request that was not approved in the variance was allowing personal services of estheticians to resume due to CDPHE still working on a framework for this service.

Meanwhile Pueblo health officials announced the deaths of a 90-year-old man and an 80-year-old man, both of whom previously had tested positive for the virus. Officials also reported 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend through Monday.

The two reported deaths bring the total in Pueblo County to 24.

Pueblo County has a total of 350 confirmed positive and probable cases among Pueblo County residents. The total number of people tested is 6,753.

A COVID-19 outbreak at Pueblo’s Panda Express restaurant in Pueblo has grown by three more employees since early June.

There are now five cases of COVID-19 in connection with the restaurant at Pueblo Boulevard and Ivywood Lane.

On June 3, health officials reported that two employees had tested positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, three additional employees were presumptive positive, meaning they are suspected of having it but are not lab-confirmed.

Health officials define an outbreak in a facility as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 during a 14-day period.

The Panda Express had been closed to clean, sanitize and disinfect and reopened shortly afterward, according to health officials.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar said Monday that citizens need to remain cautious.

"I think it’s great that businesses are starting to reopen, but I think it’s important for people to realize that we are not out of the woods yet," he said.

"The virus is still with us and we need to be careful."

The mayor said he and county officials met Monday to discuss a response to a second spike of COVID-19 if it were to hit Pueblo and the state again.

"That is very important as we move forward and when there may be larger events. It will take more and more testing capacity and more ability to track people that may have been exposed to the virus," Gradisar said.

Although Colorado has reopened restaurants statewide at reduced capacity, Pueblo leaders on May 29, formally submitted a variance to the governor’s office requesting that more of the local economy be allowed to reopen after being shuttered for nearly three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To see the Pueblo County variance go to: https://covid19.colorado.gov/sites/covid19/files/documents/Pueblo%20Variance%20Decision.61120.pdf.

