Every quarter Pueblo West Metropolitan District recognizes an employee based on nominations from other employees centered on job performance, attitude, dependability, and demonstrates the District’s core values. Georgia Roberts was named employee of the first quarter.

Roberts has been with the District since 2018 and started out as the Procurement Analyst when nominated and was promoted to Procurement Manager May 4, 2020. Roberts was nominated for being extremely helpful in regards to keeping employees in line with the Districts Purchasing Policy.

Roberts is very pleasant, professional, and patient in guiding employees through the proper purchasing procedures and processes. She is not one to say “it’s in the policy, read it”. She is always happy to assist and is available for questions when needed to help her fellow colleagues.

“This was a complete shock to me. I had no idea that anyone would say such kind words about me,” said Roberts. “I have always tried to tell myself, ‘no matter what today brings, I will give the most exceptional customer service to everyone that I come in contact with throughout the day if that is on the phone, in an email or even a text message’ and it appears that I have been doing just that.

Georgia goes beyond her required role in supporting others in the very important matter of government spending. She contacts managers to ensure policies are followed to prevent violations. Roberts lives the core values to ensure we are fiscally responsible and financially transparent.

“I am very lucky to get to be a part of the Pueblo West Metropolitan District,” said Roberts. “I don't just work in Pueblo West, I live here. This is my community and I am proud to be a part of it.”

"Georgia is a great asset to the Internal Services Department and a leader in customer service District wide," said Sabrina Cotta, Internal Services Director. "She is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to purchasing and has been essential for moving our purchasing division forward with innovative processes. I always appreciate her limitless patience with me when it comes to purchasing issues and am proud to have her on the team!"

–- Samantha Dosen, communications and outreach specialist for Pueblo West Metropolitan District.