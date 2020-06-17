Otero County has surpassed its census response rate from 2010 by .1 % as of Monday. According to a graph from Census Senior Partnership Specialist Dustin Senger, Otero County has consistently ranked above the state average for census responses this year.

In a list of 12 counties by census response rate compared to that of 2010, La Junta ranked third in the largest increase in response rate since 10 years ago, so far, according to Senger.

The list:

Garfield County, 61.3% (60.1% in 2010)

Bent County, 56.1% (55.8% in 2010)

Otero County, 58.5% (58.4% in 2010)

El Paso County, 69% (69% in 2010)

Crowley County, 56.8% (56.9% in 2010)

Weld County, 65.1% (65.5% in 2010)

Fremont County, 62.7% (63.2% in 2010)

Arapahoe County, 70.5% (71.2% in 2010)

Broomfield County, 72.4% (73.2% in 2010)

Logan County, 65.3% (66.1% in 2010)

Douglas County, 76.4% (77.3% in 2010)

Mineral County, 20.2% (21.1% in 2010)

According to U.S. Census Bureau Media Contact Laurie Cipriano, by June 15 64.6% of Colorado households responded to the 2020 Census, above the national response rate at that time of of 61.4%. According to Cipriano, most households chose to take the census online at 2020census.gov.

Counties with the highest self-response rates were listed by Cipriano as Douglas County at 76.4%, Jefferson County at 75.6% and Broomfield County at 72.4%

Census takers are scheduled to begin visiting households that have not yet completed the census in August.