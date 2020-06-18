As a strong woman who has committed her life to social justice and equality, Dolores Huerta’s well of knowledge and experience is bottomless.

On Thursday, the iconic civil rights activist and labor leader drew from that well to enlighten the 45 scholars from her namesake school seated in the parking lot of the West Side charter institution.

"Human civilization began in Africa," Huerta announced. "And we are all descendants of Africa: every single one of us. And when we think about that, what does that mean? That we are all Africans of different shades and colors. Homosapiens: that is the scientific name for the human race.

"And we can say to all of the white nationalists, the KKK, the neo-Nazis: ’Get over it. You’re Africans.’ So we have to carry that message to everyone we know."

Although she was slated to deliver the keynote address in person, safety concerns relegated the 90-year-old Bakersfield, Calif. resident to the remote video format: the audio portion of which was played during the Dolores Huerta Preparatory High Class of 2020 commencement ceremony.

On the 20th anniversary of the high school’s chartering, 45 high-achieving Scorpions — adorned in maroon, blue and gold caps and gowns — accepted their diplomas before family members and loved ones in the outdoor, socially distant ceremony.

Reflecting the school’s focus on concurrent enrollment, every member of the Class of 2020 graduated with Pueblo Community College credits, with 15 students earning an associate degree from the college. Credits from Colorado State University-Pueblo were earned by 28 Scorpions.

Seven seniors graduated with paraprofessional certificates from the University of Colorado Denver. And with a coveted President’s Scholarship, Matias Samora-Zappanti will fulfill a childhood dream by attending Colorado School of Mines.

Principal Fred Segura praised the collective as "one of the most academically gifted classes" to graduate from the school.

Huerta embraced the timeliness of the moment to encourage the Scorpions — several of whom wore "Black Lives Matter" facial masks — to take a stand against racism and injustice and a stand for the working man and woman.

"It’s really interesting that you are graduating at this important moment in history: this moment when we see that the world is in turmoil, where people are marching and they are protesting," Huerta said. "And I’m sure some of you have participated in those protests.

"This world, then, is going to be different: and you are the ones who are going to make it different. We have to fight to make sure we can end the racism that exists in our society. And we can make it end by ensuring that every single child in our education system, starting with pre-kindergarten, knows about the history of the human race."

Huerta concluded her remarks by advocating for free college tuition and healthcare for all and reminding the Scorpions to respect the labors of those who rely on their hands to make a living.

"Always honor all of the people who work with their hands," Huerta advised. "The farm workers, the janitors, those who work in construction: all the people who work with their hands to make this world a better place."

The pandemic-shortened senior year figured into the words of student council vice president Benicio Apodaca and student board representative Jerod Salazar.

"Even through all the barriers we’ve had to face — a global pandemic, racial injustice and having to finish our senior year online — we did it," said Apodaca. "Most of us have been waiting for this moment for 13 years, and I know this isn’t what we all fully imagined our graduation to be.

"I imagined we would have had more assemblies to build more memories as a class, go to our last prom and even walk across the stage, shaking our principal’s hand to receive our diploma. And despite the fact the virus took that away from us, don’t let it affect your accomplishments and success."

"We’ve had so much taken from us," Salazar added. "But from all this we’ve grown as students, as young adults and as part of the community. I don’t want you to look at the Class of 2020 as one that’s had so much taken from them.

"I want you to see the Class of 2020 as how much we gained. We survived a global pandemic, a toilet paper shortage and being cooped up with our families for three months. And sometimes that can get rough. I know from experience."

2020 DHPH graduates:

Benicio Apodaca; Esparanza Arellano; Anthony Diaz; Kylee Casaus; Mariel Castro; Torri Chavez; Jaden Coleman; Erick Dominquez-Villanueva; Noariah Ebel; Kayli Esquer-Solis; Xavier Gomez; Fernanda Gonzalez; Mayina Grijalva-Rodas; ZuNoah Hallstied-Maddux; Monica Hernandez-Comparan;

Felipe Herrera; Mario Jacuinda; Jasmine Lara; Rafael Lerma; Mackenzi Lopez; Brooklyn Marquez; Judith Marroquin-Figueroa; Karla Miranda-Hernandez; Vanessa Gerna; Pedro Ortiz-Torres; Jon Pattinson; Aneisha Pence; Annaleesha Pence; Jada Potokar; Marissa Quintana;

Jonathen Robles; Gabriel Ruybal; Pamela Salais-Gatarino; Jerod Salazar; Matias Samora-Zappanti; Vanessa Sandoval; Gabriella Santillan; Robert Sonke; Vanessa Soto-Vargas; Aralena Terrazas; Isaiah Trujillo; Jose Vargas; Elissa Velasquez; Jesse Vido; Anali Viles.

