The pain when he coughed was overwhelming at times.

He was exhausted, he couldn’t taste, and he felt guilty that he may have spread COVID-19 to his loving grandmother.

Jeff Rivas said it was a normal day at work in April when "things started changing and the virus became much more real."

"It hit me like a sniper, pretty much. I left work and got home to take a shower. I had a fever, but I was cold and I had the chills," Rivas said as he described the day he was tested for the coronavirus.

Rivas, 35, said for a second he thought he may have the virus because he had seen stories about it and the symptoms all over the news.

"But the other part of me thought that there was no way I had it because I am from Pueblo and I never leave Colorado, let alone the U.S.," he said .

"There’s no way I could have it. But when I talked to our family doctor, she recommended that I go get tested because I had a lot of the symptoms."

Rivas then went to a testing facility. The next day, it was confirmed.

"Sure enough, I had the coronavirus. I tested positive and that’s when it all hit me. I felt a little scared about the symptoms, but this confirmed it. I didn’t know what to think," he said.

"I thought about my son and my wife. At the time, we lived with my grandma."

Rivas shared his eye-opening battle against the coronavirus, admitting that he never feared for his life, but was more concerned that his 80-year-old grandmother would contract the virus.

Which she did.

Rivas isn’t 100% certain that he passed the virus to her, but they were in contact.

"I tried to isolate as much as I could, but we shared a bathroom. She caught it from me and she ended up in the hospital for three weeks. I was very sad about that," Rivas said.

"It wasn’t so much that I was sick and something might happen. It was, ’How contagious am I? Am I going to give it to someone I love?’ That was the scariest part."

His grandmother, Rita Martinez, has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Rivas said there simply are too many unknowns about COVID-19, and people need to take it more seriously.

"We had to take precaution after precaution. It still wasn’t enough," Rivas said.

While he battled the virus, Rivas was quarantined in his basement for two weeks.

"I was in a little room. That was hell for me. I felt like the walls were closing in on my or something," he said.

"Kim, my wife, would make me dinner and leave it at the top step and then yell for me. I’d climb up and go get it. That’s how we were living," he added with a muffled laugh under a mask he was wearing.

Rivas said there was a three-day span when he was really sick.

"My wife made me some tacos and I was feeling pretty bad. I went to go eat without an appetite. She made salsa and I couldn’t taste it. I couldn’t smell anything," he said.

"Every time I would cough, it would hurt really bad. I honestly thought that my ribs were broken. That’s how much it hurt just to cough. That’s when it really started to hit me. I was like, ’Oh-Oh.’ What’s going on?"

Rivas said not having answers about the virus, with no available cure and vaccine, was frustrating.

"They just pretty much told me to isolate from everybody and stay away from ibuprofen for whatever reason. I was loading up on Tylenol and I had an oximeter to check my pulse, too," Rivas said.

"I was able to sleep well because I was exhausted. Not just tired, exhausted," he stressed.

He said he would sit up for a couple of hours and then get so tired that he’d have to lay back down.

"On the fifth day is when it turned the corner for me and I started feeling better. I remember waking up and popping right up. It started to feel normal again," Rivas said.

Rivas has been back to work for about a month now and says there are no signs of the virus remaining for him.

"I’ll knock on wood. Some say I might be immune now, but I am not going to take that chance because it is very contagious."

He said more people need to take this pandemic seriously.

"I mean, you probably aren’t going to die from it, but are you going to get sick?"

"You just don’t know. You have to have respect for other people. Whoever got me sick probably doesn’t even know. They probably didn’t know they had it and they weren’t taking precautions. Then I got sick and then I got my grandma sick."

Rivas said he has since moved out from his grandmother’s home as she continues to recover from other underlying conditions.

"The only thing I know about this whole thing is that I had it. It was horrible and I was contagious enough to get my grandma sick."

