A father and son from Aurora died Sunday afternoon after being ejected from a raft on the Arkansas River as it flows through Pueblo County.

The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office identified them as Ricardo Valencia Sanchez, 46, and Jose Louis Valencia, 16.

At about 1:24 p.m., Pueblo police and fire personnel responded to the area of 4 Reservoir Road, an area adjacent to the Arkansas River, concerning a water rescue.

Information provided to first responders indicated that the two had been ejected from a raft and were trapped in a river hydraulic.

After several minutes, the raft emerged from the current with both entangled in attached rope. Fire personnel entered the river at a point less than a mile downriver from the involved dam and intercepted the raft, dragging the two to the shore. Both of whom were wearing flotation devices.

The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

