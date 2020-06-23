Theresa Kosak called the executive director of the Pueblo City-County Library District soon after she learned that libraries were opening up again.

"I told Mr. (Jon) Walker to hold the phone away from his ear and then I let out a huge, ’Yippie.’ I went, ’WooHoo’ and did the happy dance. I was so happy to hear the news," Kosak said Tuesday waiting to get her reserved 30 minutes on a computer at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library.

All of the district’s libraries were shuttered for the past three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They opened to limited access Friday.

Kosak, like many people in Pueblo, doesn’t own a computer nor a cellphone. They are in a sense, disconnected at times.

"Libraries are more than just books. It’s really been hard without the libraries open... To look anything up was nearly impossible," Kosak said.

"I’ve been to the Rawlings Library twice and the Lucero Library once since the district reopened and they have the process down really well."

Kosak explained that the library is a lifeline for people who don’t have the internet at home or access to a computer.

"It’s not just the computers and the other technology either. It’s the friendship you have with everyone there. It’s something we really missed out on," Kosak said.

"That’s the one thing about COVID-19, you realize what you took for granted and how important that really is."

Kosak said she relies on the library and The Pueblo Chieftain to get most of her news.

"That’s how I knew what was going on," Kosak a library regular visitor said.

She said others rely on the library district more than she does.

"There’s a young man with special needs at the Lucero Library. He was there last time I went and he was so excited and he was there for hours. People were excited to see him," Kosak said.

"I thought about how much I thought I needed the library, but I saw what a need that young man has there. The staff at all the libraries is great."

Kosak said she feels safe at the library, too because of all the precautions staff are taking.

Even returned books are under quarantine.

"We put these books in our meeting rooms for 72 hours before they can be checked out again," said Nick Potter, director of community relations with the library district.

Staff also cleans and disinfects areas after patrons undergo their reserved time. There are signs for social distancing everywhere and certain areas are roped off.

Those visiting also are required to answer health questions and sanitize their hands before entering the building. They also are required to wear masks at all times.

Potter said the libraries have been a little slower than he thought they would be, but that once the word gets out more, more people will return.

Visitors will be able to use the district’s public computers for a single 45-minute, reservation-only daily session. Computer use will be available at all branches throughout the district, starting at noon until 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays at Robert Hoag Rawlings Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

Reservations must be made up to three days in advance and can be made by going to the district’s website, www.pueblolibrary.org, selecting the pull-down menu "Library Service" at the top of the page and clicking on "Computer Reservations."

Those with a reservation are required to arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled time.

On Friday, the district will begin browsing services.

"People on a first-come-first-serve basis can come into the library. Each library has its own capacity so that we can maintain social distancing measures," Potter said.

Visitors will be able to use the library for 30 minutes to browse and check out materials.

"It will be the library, but on a modified basis. We will have a lot of social distancing signs and other precautions," Potter said.

