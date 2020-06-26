Pueblo airport to get funding

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) will award three Colorado airports a combined total of nearly $5 million in grants for improvements.

"Modernizing our infrastructure and transportation systems is important for our quality of life and our economy," said Gardner. "This funding will go toward infrastructure improvements that will bolster safety and ultimately lead to better service for Coloradans. Going forward, I’ll continue my efforts to champion Colorado’s priorities at the federal level."

The grants include awards of:

$2.2 million for Denver International Airport to rehabilitate taxiways.

Nearly $2 million for Kremmling Airport at McElroy Airfield to install a runway guidance system and rehabilitate runway lighting.

$790,984 for Pueblo Memorial Airport to install perimeter fencing.