The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment on Friday reported another death related to coronavirus.

A 74-year-old woman died of complications from the virus, according to the health department, bringing the total amount of deaths in Pueblo County to 28.

Friday marked exactly three months since the first coronavirus death in Pueblo was reported.

The 28 deaths here include 15 individuals who are 80 years of age and older; seven over 70 years old; three in their 60s; and three in their 50s.

The health department also announced 10 new positive virus cases since its last update on Wednesday, bringing the total amount of cases to 379. More than 7,500 total tests have been conducted in Pueblo County to date.

The first case of COVID-19 in Pueblo was announced on March 13.

The health department recently reported that someone who attended the Celebration of Life event for Mike Roumph on June 20 at the Thunderzone restaurant on the campus of Colorado State University-Pueblo tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who was at the Thunderzone for the event should monitor themselves for symptoms of coronavirus at least through July 4, the health department stated.. Individuals who were at the event and are showing any symptoms of the virus should remain at home and contact their health care provider.

Anyone having symptoms, even if mild, should get tested for COVID-19, the health department added.

Pueblo County’s community testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds will remain open throughout July.

Testing will be held just once next week, on Tuesday, before resuming a three-day-per-week schedule on July 6.

Beginning July 6, testing will be done Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday each week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Testing is free and limited to 250 people per day.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.