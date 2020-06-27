New books at the Pueblo City-County Library District.

Fiction

"The Angel of the Crows" - Katherine Addison*

"The Last Flight" - Julie Clark*

"The Girl from Widow Hills" - Megan Miranda*

"Eliza Starts a Rumor" - Jane L. Rosen*

"The Daughters of Erietown" - Connie Schultz*

"The Hollow Ones" - Guillermo del Toro*

Non-Fiction

"The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir" - John Bolton*

"Team of Five: The Presidents Club in the Age of Trump" - Kate Andersen Brower*

"Will He Go?: Trump and the Looming Election Meltdown in 2020" - Lawrence Douglas*

"The World: A Brief Introduction" - Richard Haass*

"Dare to Fly: Simple Lessons in Never Giving Up" - Martha McSally*

"The Book of Eels: Our Enduring Fascination with the Most Mysterious Creature in the Natural World" - Patrik Svensson*

*Title also is available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.