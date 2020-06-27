The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment says he Department of Justice has issued an alert regarding the distribution of postings and flyers regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act and the use of face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flyers, some of which contain the Department of Justice seal, are fraudulent. The postings were not issued nor are endorsed by the Department of Justice.

The public should not rely on the information contained in the posting but should visit the Americans With Disabilities Act website at ADA.gov for official information distributed by the Department of Justice.

The health department also announced that the Pueblo County Emergency Operations Center and the Pueblo COVID-19 Hotline will be closed Friday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

The COVID-19 Hotline will re-open at 9 a.m. July 6. The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (719) 583-4444.

Also, the health department announced that The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has launched a new website providing information on contact tracing. The website provides information on what contact tracing is, what’s involved with contact tracing and its importance in preventing the spread of infectious disease. The website can be found at cdc.gov.