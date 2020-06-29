As a community we take pride in our parks, recreation and trail opportunities.

The Pueblo West Metropolitan District Parks and Recreation Department is responsible for maintaining all of our terrific recreation facilities including five parks, 18 miles of trail, three ball fields, one dog park, tennis courts and multiple sports programs for the Pueblo West community. The Department also maintains the roundabout on Platteville, flags throughout the community and provides mowing along trails and parks.

The Parks and Recreation Department has four full time employees and three seasonal employees that provide all of the services named above to the community.

Recently we have had an uptick in vandalism in our parks. Just recently individuals destroyed property at Cattail Pond. The heavy pavilion table was cut from the straps holding it down and thrown into the pond, fencing was broken, as well as trash thrown all over the park and restrooms. Trash lids are still missing from the shared community space.

The Pueblo West Metropolitan District Parks and Recreation Department spends multiple hours on clean up operations from weekly vandalism or messes left in the public restrooms at our multiple parks. Operating with a small staff, that takes away from the larger projects we have.

Shared community and recreational spaces are sacred to our community and we’ve worked very hard to get grants and financial support to help us build these community spaces to share with Pueblo West. We want our community to work together to help us keep these shared spaces safe and clean.

We are hoping that our community can work together and say something if they see something. Currently we do not have the funding to put cameras in all areas of these parks and we want our community to work together to make sure we are keeping our shared recreational spaces nice for our residents.

These shared spaces are the heart of our community where residents can enjoy the outdoors while having a sense of community. We want to continue to be able to work on larger projects, but when our department is spending multiple hours per week fixing cut fences, cut locks, destroyed bathrooms, broken fences and cleaning up trash, it makes it difficult for the department to get to the newer projects.

We ask that our community work together to continue to make these spaces safe and beautiful. Remember to be courteous of other visitors by packing out your waste, keeping the facilities clean, bagging dog waste and reporting any vandalism to the Sheriff’s Office. Together we can keep our beautiful shared spaces safe.

Carol Cosby is the Parks and Recreation Director at Pueblo West Metropolitan District and can be reached at 547-5030.