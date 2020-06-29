The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is notifying participants of the Mike Roumph Celebration of Life that an attendee has tested positive for COVID-19.

"This is a public notice notifying anyone who was at the Mike Roumph Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 20, as an attendee tested positive for COVID-19," said Randy Evetts, director of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. "Anyone who was at the Thunderzone June 20 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 at least through July 4."

Individuals who were at the Thunderzone for this event and are showing any symptoms of COVID-19 should remain at home and contact their health care provider. If you are having symptoms, do not go to work, stay home, isolate and get tested, according to the health department statement issued Thursday night.