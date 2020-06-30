The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

William Whitebear, 34, is a Native American male, 6 feet 2 inches and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Whitebear has a no-bond warrant for a parole violation, which includes dangerous drugs.

Anthony Romero, 51, is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches and 187 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Romero has a no-bond warrant for a parole violation, which includes assault.

Those with information on the whereabouts of these individuals are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department at 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

In related Safe Streets news, alumni Dayzha Manzanares, Robert Ballage and Higino Padilla have been captured. In all, 395 of the 420 criminals featured have been apprehended: a 94% success rate.

Fugitive arrested

A fugitive who attempted to pull out a .380 pistol on Pueblo Police Department officers was taken into custody Friday after being tased.

Porfilio Gallegos, 38, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by officers. As detectives and patrol officers moved in, the driver jumped out and Gallegos reached into his pocket, informing officers he had a gun.

A detective grabbed Gallegos and a patrol officer then deployed his Taser. As Gallegos was taken into custody, police determined he was trying to pull out the weapon.

Arrested on a no-bond felony warrant, Gallegos is facing charges of menacing with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, both felonies.

Cemetery camera recovered

On Sunday, an officer responded to Mountain View Cemetery on a report of theft.

The reporting person told police of ongoing theft and vandalism incidents at the Acero Avenue cemetery. As a result, a security camera had been set up.

That $200 camera was subsequently stolen, with visual evidence of the thief collected.

The suspect, a Pueblo male, was later contacted at a nearby grocery story. He took police to the spot where he had ditched the camera. The item was returned to the owner, who did not wish to press charges.

Armed robbery call leads to confiscation of guns

On Friday, officers J.J. Ortiz and David Sanchez responded to a location on East Fifth Street after a food delivery driver reported being robbed at gunpoint.

The officers arrived and found the house the suspects had run to. As other officers arrived, the house was surrounded.

After police gave commands for occupants to exit the home, nine eventually did.

The resident was cooperative and told officers they could search the home. When they did, they found evidence from the robbery, evidence from a previous robbery and guns, some stolen and with the serial numbers scratched off.

The victim couldn’t positively identify the robber(s), and no arrests have yet been made as the investigation continues.

Criminal mischief

The box office window and a two exit doors at Tinseltown, in the 4100 block of North Freeway, were discovered damaged on June 22. It will cost $5,000 to repair the damage, which resulted from an apparent attempt to enter the theater.

Police vehicle damaged

A white 1997 Crown Victoria, listed in the report as a "vehicle for the police department," sustained four broken windows while in the South Main Street parking garage June 24. The damage estimate is $1,000.

Firearms theft

Two guns, a Phoenix Arms. 22 and a Strassel's Mach M/C9 9 mm, were reported stolen from a residence on June 21 in the 1800 block of East Fourth Street. The weapons are valued at $350.

Theft from auto

A tuner box, infotainment system and sub-amp combo, with a combined value of $13,000, were reported stolen from a 2015 Subaru WRX belonging to the Car Pros dealership in the 1300 block of North Santa Fe Avenue, according to a June 20 report.

Auto thefts

A maroon 1994 Subaru ($300) with a faulty ignition switch that allows it to be started with any key was reported stolen on June 22 from the 2000 block of North Hudson Avenue.

A gray 2007 Honda Accord ($1,000) was reported stolen from the 4600 block of North Elizabeth Street on June 22. A 40-year-old Pueblo woman is listed as a suspect.

A gold 1995 Honda Accord ($1,000) was reported stolen from the 300 block of Vision Lane on June 22.

A silver/gold 2000 Chevrolet-150 pick-up ($3,500) was reported stolen from the 300 block of North Kingston Avenue on June 23. No key is needed to start the vehicle, the report notes.

A white 2017 Chevrolet Trax ($8,000), along with $30,000 worth of Vivant Install Tools, were reported stolen June 24 from the 1800 block of East 12th Street.

An unidentified man with "Leonard" tattooed across his back took a gold 1998 Nissan Maxima ($800) on a test drive but never returned the vehicle to a repair garage in the 130 block of Randal Lane, according to a June 24 Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputy's report.

A green 2003 Ford Focus ($800) was reported stolen from the 400 block of West 30th Street Sunday.

A black 2005 Pontiac ($5,000) was reported stolen from the 100 block of Calhoun Road Saturday.

Arrests

Eric A. Trujillo, 34, of the 600 block of Morrison Ave., was arrested June 19 on a no-bond felony warrant for forgery-check and placed on a parole hold.

Dillon F. Siekpker, a Safe Streets program fugitive, was arrested June 19 on a no-bond felony warrant for attempted first-degree murder after deliberation.

Chequell S. Whiteley, 34, of Fountain, was arrested June 20 on a no-bond parole hold.

Thomas M. Neaverth, 37, of an unspecified address on Denver Boulevard, was arrested June 20 on no-bond felony warrants for impersonating a police officer and stalking.

Angelia L. Barajas, 26, of the 2800 block of East 12th Street, was arrested June 20 on suspicion of second-degree burglary and placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Barbara A. Montoya, 54, of an unspecified address on Jones Avenue, was arrested June 21 on suspicion of second-degree burglary (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Mickie A. R. Kotrba, 26, of an unspecified address on Palmer Avenue, was arrested June 21 on suspicion of felony child abuse (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Aaron J. Vigil, 32, of an unspecified address on Pine Street, was arrested June 22 on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Shane D. Snyder, 31, of an unspecified address on Santa Fe Avenue, was arrested June 22 on a no-bond felony warrant for second degree assault-strangulation.

Robert J. Norris, 31, no specified address, was arrested June 22 on a no-bond parole hold.

Alexis A. Gutierrez, 34, of an unspecified address on La Rochelle Drive, was arrested June 22 on suspicion of false imprisonment with force and placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Larry L. Gunter, 37, no specified address, was arrested June 23 on a no-bond parole hold.

Perry S. Lohnes, 35, of the 2000 block of East 14th Street, was arrested June 23 on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and aggravated motor vehicle theft (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Ricky C. Duran, 37, South Bellflower Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested June 23 on a no-bond parole hold.

Walter R. Kelly, 42, of the 300 block of East Third Street, was arrested June 23 on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Sara M. Cordova, 55, of Avondale, was arrested June 23 on suspicion of menacing with a deadly weapon (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Michelle E. Delacruz, 34, no specified address, was arrested June 23 on a no-bond parole hold and on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree introduction of contraband.

Josiah Salazar Parker, 18, of the 1900 block of Sprague Avenue, was arrested June 24 on suspicion of felony menacing and first-degree burglary (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Richard P. Mcinerney, 33, of an unspecified address on East Eighth Street, was arrested June 24 on suspicion of second-degree burglary and violation of bail bond conditions, and placed on a no-bond parole hold.

David P. Maldonado, 29, of the 100 block of Royal Crest Drive, was arrested June 24 on a no-bond parole hold.

Robert B. Rivera, 28, of the 1300 block of East Fourth Street, was arrested June 25 on a parole violation and placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Reyna M. Ramirez, 29, of the 1300 block of Baxter Street, was arrested June 25 on suspicion of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

