Two lightning-caused weekend blazes kept the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office wildland fire teams and partnering agencies busy.

A fire that broke out Friday burned in rural eastern Pueblo County, and a Saturday blaze on the opposite end of the county saw nearly 100 responders working long hours in high temperatures.

The Bar Nothing Fire, which burned 125 acres near Broadacre Road in Pueblo County, is not included in a fire protection district. So it was up to wildland fire volunteers, and the emergency management staff from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office who initially responded to the scene, to battle the fire.

Throughout the three-day event, support was received from all Pueblo County fire agencies in the form of tender trucks, brush trucks, and hand crews, who labored to keep the blaze contained.

In addition, the Colorado State Division of Fire Prevention and Control provided airdrops, via multi-mission aircraft, and mapping.

Two firefighters were treated by medical professionals after incurring minor injuries during fire operations.

While at 100% containment, crews were on-scene again Monday, working new hot spots.

The Vaughn View Fire started on Saturday afternoon just as the Bar Nothing Fire crews were standing down.

While much smaller at 9 acres, the fire required nearly equal resources because of the remote area and rough terrain where it burned. Inside the Red Creek Ranch area, the fire initially threatened some nearby homes. But crews worked diligently to reduce the risk and as a result, homeowners didn’t need to evacuate.

Sheriff Kirk Taylor, as part of his statutory responsibility, is the county’s fire warden. He oversaw the coordinated response that led to successful containment of the fires.

"A dozen fire agencies worked together over the weekend to protect this county: That level of cooperation is really something to see," Taylor said, adding that the "mutual response to these emergencies means we fight fires more aggressively and quicker than we used to.

"There is an urgency to initial attack. We hit these fires hard as quickly as we can, and that requires a coordinated and cooperative approach."

Taylor and his department expressed thanks to the 100 first responders who supported mutual aid during the fires, and to their agencies: Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, West Park, Beulah, city of Pueblo, Transportation Test Center, U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot, Rural Fire, Pueblo West Fire, Rye Fire, Red Creek Fire, Boone, Hanover and AMR.

As conditions remain extremely dry, the city and county are under stage 1 fire restrictions, which prohibit open burning, except fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds, charcoal grills and wood burning stoves at private residences in areas cleared of all flammable materials.

The sale and use of fireworks is banned, as is outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

In the city, at least two fires, one of which burned a telephone utility line near a North Side hotel, are believed to have been started by fireworks.

With the Fourth of July fast approaching, Taylor reminds residents to enjoy the holiday in a safe fashion.

"The Fourth is important family time," he said. "We will keep working to keep you safe and we have faith in the people of Pueblo County being careful and following official fire restrictions."

Woody Percival, fire captain and public information officer for the Pueblo Fire Department, said the decision by Chief Barbara Huber, in conjunction with the mayor’ office, to restrict the sale and use of consumer fireworks was not taken lightly.

"But it reflects our concern for fire conditions during the ongoing drought," Percival said. "Although we have seen the use of fireworks, fortunately, there have been no major resulting fires. We realize that people will be tempted to use them more as the Fourth approaches, but we respectfully ask them to abide by the restrictions, for the safety of all."

In light of protocol still in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and the cancellation of the annual holiday celebration and fireworks show at the Riverwalk, Percival encourages Puebloans to be "fire-wise and keep celebrations at home this year."

Percival noted that the two wildland fires that occurred over the weekend reveal the very extreme conditions that are prime for potentially destructive fires.

