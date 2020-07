BIRTHS

Armenta: Born to Alyssa McNichols and Stevan Armenta, Pueblo, a daughter on June 29 at Parkview Medical Center.

Lucero: Born to Brittany Rupert and Urban Lucero Jr., Pueblo, a daughter on June 27 at Parkview Medical Center.

Navarette: Born to Sabrina Reynolds and Brian Navarette, Pueblo, a son on June 26 at Parkview Medical Center.

DEATHS

PUEBLO

June 24

Barela: Edmundo Efren Barela Sr., 78. Imperial.

June 18

Manzanares: Ed Manzanares, 78. Pueblo Cremation.

OLNEY SPRINGS

Adair: Roy Elmer Adair, 97, of Olney Springs, June 26. Ford Ustick, Rocky Ford.

ORDWAY

Mietlowski: Ileen Elizabeth Mietlowski, 101, of Ordway, June 25. Montgomery & Steward.