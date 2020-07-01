Christian Burney

Wednesday

Jul 1, 2020 at 1:37 PM


The unofficial final primary results for Otero County have been received by the county clerks’ office.


Major races on the Otero primary ballot included Democratic candidates John Hickenlooper versus Andrew Romanoff and Republican candidates for state House District 47, Stephanie Luck and Ron Parker.


The Secretary of State’s office reports Hickenlooper has a statewide lead over Romanoff by about 19% as of Wednesday morning. Out of 883,027 votes cast, Hickenlooper received 525,716 compared to Romanoff’s 357,311.


Local results indicate similar circumstances in Otero County, counting votes for Hickenlooper at 1,335 compared to just 624 for Romanoff.


Unofficial final results from the county county clerks’ office indicate Parker won more Otero votes than Luck in the Republican primary race for House District 47, by just 149 votes. Parker accumulated 1,355 Otero votes total; Luck garnered 1,206.


But including other counties’ votes, according to the Secretary of State’s office, Luck won a total of 4,620, edging out Parker who received a total of 4,327.


Otero Election Specialist Holly Huerta said the clerks’ office will distribute official results following the election canvass.


Check out the rest of the Otero County federal, state and local June 30 unofficial election results (note that primary elections are separate within each party):


FEDERAL


United States Senator


DEM primary - Andrew Romanoff - 624


DEM primary - John Hickenlooper - 1,335


LBR primary - Gaylon Kent - 6 votes


LBR primary - Raymon Anthony Doane - 3 votes


REP primary (unopposed) - Cory Gardner - 2,510 votes


Romanoff won 357,311 total votes while Hickenlooper scooped up 525,716 votes statewide. Cory Gardner won 524,678 votes, while Libertarians Kent and Doane took 2,094 and 3,477 total votes respectively.


Representative to the 117th United States Congress - District 4


DEM primary (unopposed) - Ike McCorkle - 1,604 votes


REP primary (unopposed) - Ken Buck - 2,480 votes


McCorkle took 75,002 statewide votes and Buck claimed 105,917 total votes.


STATE


State Senator - District 35


DEM primary (unopposed) - Carlos Lopez - 1,659 votes


REP primary (unopposed) - Cleave Simpson - 2,357


Statewide, Lopez received 15,118 votes in the Democratic primary. Simpson received 17,000 votes in the Republican primary.


State Representative - District 47


DEM primary (unopposed) - Brianna Buentello - 1,685 votes


REP primary - Stephanie Luck - 1,206 votes


REP primary - Ron Parker - 1,355 votes


Statewide, Buentello received 8,257 votes in the Democratic primary. In the Republican primary, Luck received a total of 4,620. Parker received a total of 4,327.


District Attorney - 16th Judicial District


DEM primary (unopposed) - Rodney Fouracre - 1,671 votes


REP primary (unopposed - William Culver - 2,376 votes


Total votes from counties within the 16th Judicial District, according to the Secretary of State’s office, are 2,191 for Fouracre, 3,631 for Culver.


LOCAL


Otero County Commissioner District 1


DEM primary (unopposed) - Christopher Moreno - 1,636 votes


REP primary (unopposed) - Robert Oquist - 2,502 votes


Otero County Commissioner District 3


REP primary (unopposed) - James Baldwin - 2,442


Statewide vote counts were taken from the Secretary of State’s office.


Tribune-Democrat reporter Christian Burney can be reached by email at cburney@ljtdmail.com.