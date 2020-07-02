A counter overflowing with new novels is just waiting for someone to come by and page through them.

Heather Wilder, director of the Pueblo West Library, is hoping patrons will start trickling in again to give the books some attention. The library reopened after coronavirus restrictions loosened June 19.

For a week, patrons could only come in with a computer reservation, but the library has since added in-person 30-minute browsing opportunities.

"It has been kind of tepid," she said of the response to the reopening. "We’ve had only three to five appointments a day for computer users."

She is hopeful the browsing sessions, the availability of 16 computers and the library’s huge expansive interior which can easily accommodate social distancing, will bring people back. Computer users need a reservation but browsing opportunities are offered on a first-come first-served basis during open hours of 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

A guard at the front door will ask a few health screening questions then patrons wait on the red X in the middle of the floor before being directed where they can go. Masks are required and bright yellow caution tape marks off the places that are forbidden for now.

Although it seems like the most lonely place in town, staff have been very busy filling orders for curbside pick up.

"We’ve had 20 to 50 curbside orders everyday so people are really taking advantage of that. Curbside pick up will continue for the foreseeable future," Wilder said.

For details, log onto www.pueblolibrary.org or call 719-562-5600.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at https://twitter.com/tracywumps.