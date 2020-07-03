The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Brandon Burton, 29, is a white male, 5-foot-8 inches tall and 155 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. He has a no-bond warrant for a parole violation, which includes assault.

Nicholas Thomas, 30, is a white male, 5-foot-8 inches tall and 155 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. Thomas has three warrants for failure to appear, which include the following charges: child abuse, violation of a protection order, theft and forgery. His total bond amount is $5,500.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department at 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

In related Safe Streets news, David Maldonado, who had a no-bond warrant for a parole violation which included dangerous drugs, has been arrested.

Out of 420 criminals featured in the program, 396 have been arrested: a 94% success rate.

Train hits abandoned car

Early Friday, Officer Rehan Cardona was dispatched to a "train versus pickup" crash on the North Side.

A train engineer told Cardona he saw the pickup sitting across the tracks and blew the engine’s horn and applied the brakes in an attempt to prevent the train from hitting the vehicle.

After the train stopped, the engineer checked the vehicle and found it to be unoccupied.

Cardona found boards near the tracks, which may have been used as a ramp in an attempt to get the vehicle over the train tracks.

Officers found a large homeless camp a short distance away, which had some abandoned vehicles in it already.

The pickup had no plates, but using the VIN, a potential owner was identified but couldn’t immediately be located.

Rock throwing leads to assault

On Wednesday, a woman told police she was assaulted, and injured at Brunner Park in the 600 block of Beulah Avenue.

The victim said she was at the park with her son when a group of juveniles began throwing rocks, one of which hit her son.

After telling the boys to stop, the victim was confronted by a female, who told the victim not to "discipline" her children before throwing a soda at her.

The perpetrator then struck the victim several times in the face, neck and head with a closed fist, knocking her to the ground.

The suspect is described as a 30- to 35-year-old Hispanic female, approximately 5-foot-7 inches tall and 300 pounds. She was driving a Chevy Trailblazer.

Police are looking for the woman.

Arrests

Dominic R. Suazo, 45, of the 2200 block of East 15th Street, was arrested Thursday on a no-bond felony parole hold warrant.

Ricco M. Gallegos, 27, of the 800 block of East Ninth Street, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.