The child fatally injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday has been identified as Eric "Mikey" Maciel Jr., 8, by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter.

The accident occurred around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Northern Avenue and Santa Fe Drive.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, a Jeep was traveling east on Santa Fe Drive when a westbound car, occupied by Eric and driven by his mother, attempted to turn south onto Northern Avenue. The car struck the Jeep, resulting in Eric being ejected from the vehicle.

Eric was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The drivers of both the Jeep and car sustained minor injuries.

Police said Eric and his mother were returning from a veterinarian’s office. Although the boy was originally seat-belted, a dog in the vehicle began to get sick, and Eric took off the seat belt in order to attend to the animal.

While his mother was trying to get Eric back into the seat belt, she became distracted, leading to the turn into the Jeep.

Also on Thursday, a Colorado Springs man was fatally injured in a motorcycle-vehicle accident.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the accident occurred at 10:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 50 approximately 1 mile east of Purcell Boulevard.

Upon arrival, Colorado State Patrol troopers determined a Honda CBR motorcycle driven by Jason Sims, 24, was traveling in the left lane of westbound U.S. Highway 50 at high speed when the bike collided into the back of a westbound Honda Civic.

Sims, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jonah Leyva-Scott, 19, of Pueblo West was the driver of the Honda Civic. Both Leyva-Scott and a passenger were using seat belts, and escaped the accident without injury.

Speed is listed as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

