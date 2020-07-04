Title: South American Señora

Artist: Stephen Juharos (1913 - 2010)

Medium: Oil on Canvas

Size: 24" x 20"

How Acquired: Donated by H.William Lloyd in 1987 to the Francis King Collection.

Stephen Juharos, a native of Budapest, Hungary, began painting at the age of 7. He followed in the footsteps of his father, an architect who painted in his free time. Juharos received a Master of Arts diploma at the Royal Hungarian State University for fine and industrial art. At his first one-man show in Budapest, the city of Budapest purchased one of his watercolors for the City Art Museum. The National Museum of Fine Art also purchased another of his watercolor paintings.

In 1941, he entered military service, fighting to regain territories that had belonged to Hungary for over 1,000 years. During these campaigns, he continued painting and had two more art shows in Budapest. The war forced him to move to Northwest Germany where he was flooded with portrait commissions. Over 400 pieces of his fine artwork found their way into collections in Ireland, England, Finland, France and Germany.

Juharos moved to the United States in 1949. He continued to accept portrait commissions, including those of Joseph Cardinal Mindszenty for Cardinal Spellman, archbishop of the United States; United States Senator Barry Goldwater; James Kemper, ambassador to Brazil; Crown prince Otto von Habsburgh and his wife Princess Regina von Sachsen Meiningen and President Dwight D. Eisenhower. His portrait of Eisenhower is displayed in the city hall of Gettysburg, PA.

In 1961, Juharos built a studio, art gallery and personal home in Sedona, Arizona. Here he completed large murals for churches in Pittsburgh and Perriopolis, Pennsylvania; Montreal, Canada and Flagstaff, Arizona. His 35-foot by 50-foot ceiling mural for a Pittsburgh church is the largest ceiling mural in the United States.

