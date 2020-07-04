These new books now are available at the Pueblo City-County Library District.
Fiction
"One Last Lie" - Paul Doiron*
"Pizza Girl" - Jean Kyoung Frazier*
"Sex and Vanity" - Kevin Kwan*
"Utopian Avenue" - David Mitchell*
"Mexican Gothic" - Silvia Moreno-Garcia*
"Friends and Strangers" - J. Courtney Sullivan*
Non-Fiction
"This is Not a Fashion Story: Taking Chances, Breaking Rules, and Being a Boss in a Big City" - Danielle Bernstein*
"Alaric the Goth: An Outsider’s History of the Fall of Rome" - Douglas Boin*
"Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs" - Jennifer Finney Boylan*
"Whatever It Took: An American Paratrooper’s Extraordinary Memoir of Escape, Survival, and Heroism in the Last Days of WWII" - Henry Langrehr*
"Yogi: A Life Behind the Mask" - Jon Pessah*
"Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days that Changed the World" - Chris Wallace*
*This title also is available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.