These new books now are available at the Pueblo City-County Library District.

Fiction

"One Last Lie" - Paul Doiron*

"Pizza Girl" - Jean Kyoung Frazier*

"Sex and Vanity" - Kevin Kwan*

"Utopian Avenue" - David Mitchell*

"Mexican Gothic" - Silvia Moreno-Garcia*

"Friends and Strangers" - J. Courtney Sullivan*

Non-Fiction

"This is Not a Fashion Story: Taking Chances, Breaking Rules, and Being a Boss in a Big City" - Danielle Bernstein*

"Alaric the Goth: An Outsider’s History of the Fall of Rome" - Douglas Boin*

"Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs" - Jennifer Finney Boylan*

"Whatever It Took: An American Paratrooper’s Extraordinary Memoir of Escape, Survival, and Heroism in the Last Days of WWII" - Henry Langrehr*

"Yogi: A Life Behind the Mask" - Jon Pessah*

"Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days that Changed the World" - Chris Wallace*

*This title also is available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.