The annual Arkansas Valley Expedition and Fair is scheduled to go on Aug. 19-23 in Rocky Ford as planned, with heavy modifications, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Fair Manager Sally Cope said Friday in a news release.

The Arkansas Valley Fair Board decided to implement new guidelines for a number of returning events and attractions, among them the traditional Watermelon Day, Wake-Up Breakfast, 5K, 10K and 2 Mile Run, 4-H/FFA, Junior Livestock Show/Sale, Car Show, Silver King & Queen Contest and Quilt Raffle.

The fair board consulted with Otero County Health Department for guidance on how to approach this year’s fair activities and Cope stipulated in the news release that the fair will continue normally provided the COVID-19 situation allows for it in August, 2021.

"The impact of the fair’s modifications will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration," said fair board President David Mendenhall. "We are heartbroken for the dedicated Fair sponsors, small businesses up and down the valley, family farms/ranches, competitors and exhibitor’s, community involvement and all who rely on the income and exposure the Arkansas Valley Fair brings to them.

"Our mission is to continue the traditional values that have been set forth in this community through the many years of offering Eastern Colorado a fun and safe place to bring their families."

"We look forward to brighter days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is exceptional about the Arkansas Valley Fair and Rocky Ford, Colorado," said Cope. "Until then, stay safe, be well and support each other. We will truly miss you."

The Arkansas Valley Exposition & Fair Association is the oldest continuous fair in Colorado and will celebrate its 143rd year in August.

The annual tradition dates back to 1878 when Rocky Ford Founder George Swink shared his watermelon harvest with train passengers.

"The tradition continues every year when Fair visitors are given a free watermelon," said Cope. "G. W. Swink filed the first timber claim after the Civil War, and that ground is now where the Fair takes place every year. Over the years, the Fair and City of Rocky Ford continue to make improvements with the City maintaining and managing the grounds throughout the year."

Cope added that the Arkansas Valley Fair is the only fair in Colorado that doesn’t receive government money for fair expenses.

"Each director must be sure that their events pay for themselves with the help of sponsorship, entry fees and tickets," said Cope. "We also do not charge a gate admission to the grounds."

Information relevant to this year’s modified Fair can be found by visiting the Arkansas Valley Fair website www.arkvalleyfair.com. Cope said information for modified events will be available online soon. For more information email avf@arkvalleyfair.com, P.O. Box 188, Rocky Ford, Colorado 81067 or call 719-254-7723.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Christian Burney can be reached by email at cburney@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.