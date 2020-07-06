NeighborWorks Southern Colorado is still searching for answers after someone shot out windows at its building in Bessemer in the middle of the night last month.

The incident happened on June 2 just after midnight when nobody was present inside of the building at 1241 E. Routt Ave., according to Andrea DelaGarza, president of NeighborWorks.

Pueblo Police Department officials confirmed that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

DelaGarza said footage from the building’s security cameras captured the incident.

"(It) shows an initially calm scene, before what appears to be a man walking by nonchalantly, hands tucked in pockets, suddenly stopping and turning to withdraw a firearm," DelaGarza said. "The gunman then starts dashing, firing shot after shot directly at our storefront.

"This person and their weapon have caused immense harm."

DelaGarza estimated the damage done by the shots at $25,000.

"The same bullets that shattered glass and pierced through walls have wounded our hearts," DelaGarza said. "However, the cost of this emotional damage cannot be measured in dollars. If there is a silver lining, it’s that nobody was physically hurt, or worse. For that, we’re eternally grateful."

DelaGarza said NeighborWorks believes the incident to be rooted in a conflict between a tenant and disgruntled clients.

NeighborWorks had to board up its windows following the incident and close the building, although the office has been fairly empty since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as people have been working from home.

"Despite our office being closed, rest assured, we are still working," DeLaGarza said. "We want you to know we will be back and we will continue to fight for a better Southern Colorado.

In the meantime, NeighborWorks is hoping authorities can get to the bottom of who shot their windows out, and are encouraging anyone who can to donate to the organization to help them recover.

"While the need for our services grows, so does our need for your support," DelaGarza said. "In fact, we need you now more than ever. Whether it’s time or a monetary donation, anything you can do to help us continue promoting healthy, vibrant neighborhoods across Southern Colorado is not only sincerely appreciated, it’s vital to actualizing our mutual goals as a community."

Contributions can be made online at https://nwsoco.org/how-to-help/donate.html. To submit interest in volunteering, individual can visit https://nwsoco.org/how-to-help/volunteer.html.

