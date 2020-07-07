DEATHS
PUEBLO
July 5
Campos: Jorge Eduardo Soto Campos, 20. Angelus.
Matthew: Janice Elizabeth Ritter Matthew, 91. Montgomery & Steward.
Scalese: Joy Scalese, 81. Roselawn.
July 4
Leomiti - Donnell J. Leomiti, 47. Montgomery & Steward.
July 3
Gonzales: Maria Amalia Gonzales, 90. Angelus.
Jenkins: Dorothy E. Jenkins. 90. Roselawn.
Wilson: Ida C. Wilson, 83. Romero.
July 2
Cortez: Kenneth Peter Cortez, 79. Romero.
DeMoulin: Orville Francis DeMoulin, 96. Montgomery & Steward.
Jaquez: Lorraine Jaquez, 72. Angelus
Shockey: Theresa Shockey, 76. Romero.
July 1
Winters: Dorothy R. Winters, 92. Imperial.
PUEBLO WEST
Sage: Lillie Virgina Julien Sage, 82., of Pueblo West, June 27. A Basic Cremation, Denver.
LAFAYETTE, INDIANA
Butkovich: Mary Mildred Butkovich,, of Lafayette, Ind., formerly of Pueblo, June 27. Soller-Baker, Lafayette, Indiana.
PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA
Salvitelli: Lewis Michael: Lew" Salvitelli, 82, of Panama City, Fla., formerly of Pueblo, June 28. Southerland Family Funeral, Panama City, Florida.