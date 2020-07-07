Tuesday

DEATHS


PUEBLO


July 5


Campos: Jorge Eduardo Soto Campos, 20. Angelus.


Matthew: Janice Elizabeth Ritter Matthew, 91. Montgomery & Steward.


Scalese: Joy Scalese, 81. Roselawn.


July 4


Leomiti - Donnell J. Leomiti, 47. Montgomery & Steward.


July 3


Gonzales: Maria Amalia Gonzales, 90. Angelus.


Jenkins: Dorothy E. Jenkins. 90. Roselawn.


Wilson: Ida C. Wilson, 83. Romero.


July 2


Cortez: Kenneth Peter Cortez, 79. Romero.


DeMoulin: Orville Francis DeMoulin, 96. Montgomery & Steward.


Jaquez: Lorraine Jaquez, 72. Angelus


Shockey: Theresa Shockey, 76. Romero.


July 1


Winters: Dorothy R. Winters, 92. Imperial.


PUEBLO WEST


Sage: Lillie Virgina Julien Sage, 82., of Pueblo West, June 27. A Basic Cremation, Denver.


LAFAYETTE, INDIANA


Butkovich: Mary Mildred Butkovich,, of Lafayette, Ind., formerly of Pueblo, June 27. Soller-Baker, Lafayette, Indiana.


PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA


Salvitelli: Lewis Michael: Lew" Salvitelli, 82, of Panama City, Fla., formerly of Pueblo, June 28. Southerland Family Funeral, Panama City, Florida.