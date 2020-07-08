BIRTHS
Andazola: Born to Danyelle Jones and Osmar Andazola, Pueblo, twin sons on July 1 at Parkview Medical Center.
Hernandez-Cosyleon: Born to Julie Doyle and Efrain Hernandez-Cosyleon, Pueblo, a daughter on July 1 at Parkview Medical Center.
Lucas: Born to Stephanie and Kolson Lucas, Pueblo, a son on July 4 at Parkview Medical Center.
Mack: Born to Melonee Bergfalk and Sean Mack, Pueblo, a son on July 4 at Parkview Medical Center.
Sais: Born to Lynn and Robert Sais, Pueblo, a son on July 1 at Parkview Medical Center.
Trujillo: Born to Leesa Shamlin and James Trujillo, Pueblo, a daughter on July 4 at Parkview Medical Center.
Vasquez: Born to Miranda Pinales and Daniel Vasquez, Pueblo West, a son on July 2 at Parkview Medical Center.
DEATHS
PUEBLO
July 7
Vallejo: M. Edmund Vallejo, 90. Montgomery & Steward.
July 6
Massarotti: Joann Massarotti, 70. Montgomery & Steward.
July 4
Bridjette: Cynthia Marie Bridjette, 66. Imperial.
July 3
Chambers: Timothy R. Chambers, 60. Davis
June 30
LaDamus: Dolores Arlene LaDamus, 92. T.G.McCarthy.
June 17
Khaler: Robert Lee Khaler Sr., 69. Science Care, Pueblo.
TRINIDAD, COLO.
Santistevan: Anthony B. Santistevan, 73. Mullare, Trinidad.
SPARTA, WISCONSIN
Young: Judith Rhea Young, 78, of Sparta, Wis., July 4. Lanham-Schanhofer, Sparta, Wis.