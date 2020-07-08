With eight decades of living under his belt, Derald Osnowitz has, by all accounts, evolved into a "karaoke king."

With a deep baritone, and an undeniable charm, Osnowitz has become a fixture at karaoke-hosting bars near his North Side home.

So much so that members of the younger generation have bestowed him with the moniker "Riverside Derald," a nod to Osnowitz’s frequent patronage of the Riverside Bar and Grill, among other establishments.

But when the pandemic extended its reach into Pueblo, all live entertainment, including karaoke, went silent.

And that left Osnowitz, a born entertainer who didn’t discover that fact until later in life, in a discouraging quandary.

A year ago, he had lost a close friend and neighbor, with whom Osnowitz spent many a day just shooting the breeze.

And he always does it his way pic.twitter.com/ljtKJzCa53

— Jon Pompia (Pompeii) (@Jpompia) July 8, 2020

And now, a cherished past time that brings joy and meaning into Osnowitz’s life was gone, and with it, the opportunity to bring a similar happiness to those on the receiving end of his talent.

When Marijane Martinez, Osnowitz’s Terrace Drive neighbor, learned of his love for karaoke and entertaining, she offered a proposition.

"Derald, why don’t you sing for your us, your neighbors?"

It was an offer the gregarious Osnowitz was unable to refuse.

"Not having his friend and not having karaoke has changed Derald’s life considerably," Martinez said. "And when I asked him if he would be willing to do karaoke for us, he was elated."

From the outset, the Osnowitz-led block parties were a smash hit.

With his humble living room serving as a makeshift performance stage, Osnowitz spent the virus-mandated lockdown belting out the hits through an open screened window in the direction of his lawn-chair gallery, a few feet away in the front yard.

One after the other, hits were unfurled: "My Way," "Old Time Rock and Roll," "Greased Lightning," "That’s Life," "New York, New York."

The microphone in Osnowitz’s hand was but a prop, as the spry senior’s powerfully deep voice negated any need for artificial amplification.

Captured by the spirit, it wasn’t uncommon for members of Osnowitz’s listening gallery to break out into a dance.

Individually and in unison.

"Look over there," a wide-smiling man called out as three senior ladies, arm in arm, kicked their legs up in time to the music. "It’s the Rockettes."

"The Over the Hill Rockettes," one of the dancers clarified with a laugh.

For Osnowitz and his fellow Terrace Place residents, a bittersweet undercurrent ran through a mid-June performance, as it was to be the final for homeowner association property managers John and Peggy Dissler.

"I was hoping to send you off with 'High Hopes,’" Osnowitz told the couple. "But I remembered that it isn’t in my repertoire. So how about, ’You Make Me Feel So Young?’"

For the Disslers, moving to be closer to family in Arizona, it was the ideal parting gift.

"We are real tight knit in here," John Dissler said. "And these performances have been fantastic. It’s been real fun for everyone, especially when no one was able to go anywhere."

Osnowitz’s skills are not limited to those of the vocal variety.

Admitting he doesn’t know the words to the Tommy James and The Shondells’ classic "Mony Mony," Osnowitz instead stepped onto his driveway to offer a hip-swaying, torso-twisting dance routine to the number.

A crowd-pleasing exhibition that called to mind Chubby Checker, and even Elvis Presley, in their prime.

"Boy, he really can move," one onlooker was heard to utter. "I don’t know who’s having more fun, us or him."

As the final notes of his performance faded into the cool summer air, and the lawn chairs were folded up, Osnowitz stopped for a moment to reflect.

"I discovered karaoke about 20 years ago, while I was on board a cruise ship, the Carnival Destiny," Osnowitz said. "The first song I did was Elvis’ ’Return to Sender.’ And I just never stopped."

Although grateful for the opportunity to keep his voice sharp while entertaining his neighbors, Osnowitz admits he’s ready to get back to the real action.

"When all this virus is done, you can bet I’ll be back in the bars, doing karaoke five nights a week," he said.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow