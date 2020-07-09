Contributed by Kathleen Tomlin

The Las Animas VFW Auxiliary #2411 is proud to present a "Patriotic Citizen Award" to Maurice Tuttle, Manager, at the Santa Fe Trail Inn, for proudly displaying the American flag.

The award says, "Given in grateful appreciation for unsolicited inspirational patriotic service to the community through the daily display of our National flag." When asked why he flies the American flag, Maurice said that he believes in the values of pride for America, glory and honor. He was actually wearing a tee shirt with those values on it. Maurice said that our flag stands for our freedom and it is a scary time in America right now, so it is even more important to fly the American flag.

The Inn is owned by Maurice’s brother Gary and his wife Mary, and they also fly their flag daily at their home. Maurice said the family has always been patriotic. The Tuttle family has lived in the Las Animas area over 12 years and were natives of Denver. They have always worked hard for a living, and Maurice says the only thing he misses about Denver is seeing the mountains.

The Santa Fe Inn always promotes community businesses to all their visitors and says we need to help each other out. Thank you Maurice – we are so proud of you and many people appreciate your efforts! Please let us know of others that fly their flag daily – there is always a great story behind patriotic efforts. We hope that this recognition will encourage others to fly their flags more often. God Bless America and God Bless our Veterans!