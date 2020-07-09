A team is being formed that will target the population inside the Pueblo County jail to help address the increased need for mental health and substance abuse treatment among individuals incarcerated.

"We currently run with a staff of four. So when everything is said and done and we have these positions hired. We will be looking at having at least five to six individuals as well as four part-time case managers," said. Marco Macaluso, program manager for the Jail Based Behavioral Services.

The goal of the program is to help eliminate barriers many incarcerated individuals face upon their release from jail and to improve their success as they transition back into the community.

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor will hire team members to provide increased services surrounding mental health and substance abuse treatment to certain incarcerated individuals.

The positions are funded through a Jail Based Behavioral Health Services grant.

"The main thing that this is going to do is to help provide some quality care to the population as opposed to sitting in the cell or sitting in the general population and not having any idea of what they are going to walk out to," Macaluso said.

"This will give them some confidence and level of comfort that we would hope for prior to them actually walking out the door."

Macaluso said oftentimes individuals who are incarcerated develop an increase in anxiety the closer to their release date.

"If we can help bridge that gap and help them understand the goals they have established and the things that are already set up for them. They realize that they are walking out to some form of a foundation or process, it helps alleviate that fear and panic a little bit" he said.

Macaluso said the new positions will be used to expand the sheriff’s office’s popular and successful Medically Assisted Treatment program to include additional substance abuse and mental health treatment.

The mental health clinician and pre-sentence coordinator, both of whom already have been hired, will work closely with the case managers to provide additional substance abuse and mental health services to incarcerated individuals.

"For years we have only been able to target the substance abuse population and so with this increase of staff, we will be able to target anybody that’s in the facility," Macaluso said.

Currently, the program serves approximately 200 individuals. With the addition of the new case managers it is anticipated that the jail-based service will be able to provide services to about 400 to 500 people.

Macaluso said the program always strives for the measurement of connecting individuals to help within the month after they are released.

"That is a quality measurement simply because the first 24 to 48 hours of someone walking out, usually we lose them back to either substance use or they are not established on their medication and so they somewhat decompensate," Macaluso said.

"That can lead back to crime."

The case managers will be responsible for working with inmates who have been identified with substance abuse disorders, mental health diagnosis, court-ordered competency/restoration and the pre-sentenced population.

The case managers will work with the individuals while they are incarcerated to identify their needs in transitioning back into the community upon their release from jail.

Macaluso said the case managers will work with the clients to arrange for follow-up appointments with community agencies to ensure continuity of care upon their release from jail.

He said the program works with several community agencies to collaborate.

"We look for sustainability. We can only help them wrap-around or recovery support for a certain amount of time," Macaluso said.

"So what we try to do is to try to connect them to those entities that can help establish that sustainability."

Macaluso said the program starts at the most basic barriers that exist.

"We are doing this inside the facility in partnership with the judicial system, with judges, with probation, with community mental health and substance abuse agencies and with our local housing authority," he said.

"We work in tandem with a lot of these agencies and it’s a collaborative approach we are taking within Pueblo to help this population... We are planning for their release the day they walk in."

Applications for the three positions are available on the Pueblo County website at http://county.pueblo.org. The application deadline is today. (July 10)

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas