The black-and-white sign on the front door is plaintively self explanatory.

"Grind Haus Cafe: We currently have a graphic designer working on a logo ... this is a temporary sign ... please be patient, as we are doing our best to get the named changed ..."

When Charles Sole changed the name of his popular coffee shop and eatery from the hardly original The Daily Grind to the much more unique Hanging Tree Cafe, he did so with with a healthy respect for the history of Union Avenue, a portion of which his restaurant occupies.

A few doors down from Sole’s establishment stands a plaque that offers a brief history of the billowing tree originally known as "Old Monarch."

A prominent Union Avenue feature from the days of Pueblo’s founding, the striking cottonwood was chopped down in the late 1880s to make room for horse-drawn carriage traffic.

It was a decision met with contempt by those who wanted the shade-giving natural monument to remain in place.

In the years that followed the tree’s disappearance, "Old Monarch" developed an unwelcome reputation as the site of several lynchings, although such claims have never been verified by historians.

But fueled by word-of-mouth folklore, the moniker "Old Monarch" slowly gave way to the ominous sounding "The Hanging Tree."

Today, a portion of that hallowed local landmark can be found at El Pueblo History Museum.

And until a few months ago, it served as the namesake for Sole’s eatery.

"Soon after we opened this as The Daily Grind, we found out that the name was the No. 1 ’mom and pop’ coffee house name in America," Sole said. "And we also found out there was a chain out west called The Daily Grind Unwind."

In 2015, when Sole decided a name change was in order, his mind turned to the billowing tree that once stood just down the road.

"I wanted to name it ’The Hanging Tree’ for a long time because I’m very interested in the history of Pueblo," he said. "Both museums, as well as five history books written about Pueblo, have said that no one ever got hung from that tree. It’s an urban myth."

And without much fanfare, The Daily Grind became known as The Hanging Tree Cafe.

At that time, Sole said there was little to any objection to the new name, and business remained as steady as ever.

"I had only a couple who did not like the name," he said. "And a person in town did a podcast that spoke out against it, but he never came to me personally to express his feelings."

In Sole’s eyes, the name was both a nod to history and a primer for a discussion on tolerance.

In effect, not judging a book by its cover, a person by skin color, or a business by its name.

"People have preconceived notions and associations with a name like that," Sole said. "And to me, that’s what’s wrong with the way people look at people in the world. And since no one was ever hung from that tree, I thought it was ironic and I thought it was a good lesson on tolerance that people need to learn."

Once the world began to open up from its pandemic-necessitated lockdown, it did so to a politically charged climate where social discord was rampant.

In the days that followed the murder of George Floyd, street protests became everyday occurrences, as did calls to remove any statue, monument or name that could be perceived as racially or socially insensitive.

And The Hanging Tree Cafe found itself on that list.

"It was a super busy weekend for us when I found out about the flyer," Sole recalled. "Someone had made a fake flyer, with a hanging tree and a noose. In the noose was a note that said ’Joe Black,’ and our name was at the bottom.

"And somebody did that to set us up. They put it out online and made it look like we posted it. We had people calling us first thing the following morning, very angry, very upset. We got bullied, and lashed out online, and we just wondered, ’What the hell is going on?’"

Business, however, remained strong.

"We had a lot of people in the community supporting us," Sole said. "And then there were those people who were upset at anything they saw as having a racial connotation. But everyone knows we are not racist here. We accept everyone and I’ve had plenty of Black employees in the past that never had a problem with the name."

Sole said he was willing to bear the heat, even if it stemmed from a nefarious campaign to discredit him and his establishment.

He also planned to retain The Hanging Tree Cafe name.

"But the community just kept fighting and fighting, and it got really super ugly online," Sole said. "And we decided that since we are a community based business, and didn’t want to see the community torn apart, that we would change the name."

It was a heartfelt gesture designed to diminish any resentment or unhappiness associated with The Grind Haus’ former name.

"We are about building up the community, not seeing it torn apart," Sole said.

On this muggy July afternoon, Sole welcomed a steady flow of customers, both longtime patrons and those paying a visit for the first time.

For Jenna Ehmke, who for the past 10 years has been a fan of The Daily Grind, The Hanging Tree Cafe and now The Grind Haus, it’s always been about the product and the people, not the name.

"I was upset when I found out they were changing from The Hanging Tree Cafe," Ehmke said. "It just seems that a bunch of people got upset because they don’t know the actual history of this place. So they make these false accusations and false statements and then the business owner has to suffer because of it."

