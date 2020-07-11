Pivot Energy, which partnered with Black Hills Energy on a community solar garden in Southern Colorado, is now accepting subscribers for the solar garden, the company announced recently.

Through a competitive bid process earlier this year, Black Hills selected Pivot Energy as a partner to develop a 2-megawatt community solar garden in the region.

This is Pivot’s second community solar garden with Black Hills, according to the company.

Residents in Pueblo and the surrounding areas are being serviced with the solar garden.

Registration for the solar garden can be completed quickly at https://platform.pivotenergy.net/residential.

Jon Sullivan, senior vice president of project development for Pivot Energy, said anyone in Black Hills Energy territory can subscribe to the solar garden and save money on their utility bill.

"By subscribing, residents are guaranteed to save money on their monthly utility bill," Sullivan said. "There are no upfront costs associated with participating. A subscriber pays monthly for the energy produced by their portion of the solar project."

Sullivan also added that there are no personal credit requirements involved in participating, and residents can transfer their subscription if they move.

"By subscribing to community solar, residents are contributing to the positive environmental attributes solar provides," Sullivan said.

Sullivan said that, today, only a small portion of American households and businesses have access to solar because they rent, live in multi-tenant buildings, have roofs that are unable to hos a solar system, are shaded by trees, or experience some other mitigating factor.

"Community solar refers to local solar facilities shared by multiple community subscribers who receive credit on their electricity bill for their share of the power produced," Sullivan said. "This model for solar is being rapidly adopted nationwide. Colorado was the first state to enact community solar legislation and is now considered a national leader."

