It’s a book whose time has come, or rather, has been coming all along.

Published by retired teacher Kathleen Burns last year, "Top Students/Top Parents: Good Students are Made at Home, Not at School" is a guide to home-based learning that’s taken on a special relevance during pandemic-necessitated school closures.

"I have so much to offer parents," Burns said of her book. "In it, I teach them how to help their child become all he or she can be, with an emphasis on the development of good character, homework skills, and making a family environment that’s conducive to learning."

With school districts unsure if students will fully return to classrooms in the fall, the "home as a school" scenario is prominent.

"With children not in school, many parents are so stressed because their children are not learning and they don't know how to take the place of the teachers," Burns said. "What an ideal opportunity to make good use of the time with their children by teaching them how to read.

"Especially now, since Pueblo EPIC is so graciously donating so many books."

Burns also is joining the donation bandwagon.

"Since I have been isolated at home due to my age, I have not been able to contribute, as millions of beautiful people are doing, to the help and health of so many people who have been affected by this virus," she said. "However, I did come upon a way that I could benefit many parents and their children during this crisis: even if their kids go back to school.

"Parents don't need to purchase my book, unless they are so inclined. I have put together four of the chapters into a free, downloadable 23-page booklet in which I teach parents how to teach their children how to read, simply, through just 30 minutes of pleasurable reading a day: preferably during a consistent bedtime story."

Included in the free material are ways parents can incorporate comprehension and vocabulary skills into the stories read to children.

"Top Students/Top Parents" has received complimentary praise from former Pueblo School District 60 superintendent Henry Roman, and several authors of education-related books.

In the preface, Burns writes, "Most children are born with the potential to become a top student and eventually successful adults. However, the parents and home environment determine the child’s opportunity to pursue this success.

"Too many parents are not doing their job. They believe that school is the beginning of the child’s education. In reality, kindergarten is six years too late. According to scientific research, the critical learning period for children is between the ages of 8 and 18 months, and by the time they are 8 years old, they are already set in molds that determine their academic futures.

"It’s time we put our efforts in the right place: the parents and the home environment. There will be some parents who can’t do better for a number of reasons beyond their control, but there would be plenty who would be grateful to learn ways they can help their children get a better start in life. This book is for the parents who are able and willing to go the extra mile in order to help their children become all they can be."

For more information, and/or to download the free material, visit topstudentstopparents.com.

