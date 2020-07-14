Colorado Department of Transportation is seeking input about a direction of the Front Range Passenger Rail Project, a project that would link Pueblo with Fort Collins by train, said Southwest Chief & Front Range Passenger Rail Commission Project Director Randy Grauberger. The commission has established an online public meeting and are encouraging Coloradans to check it out and provide input at frontrangepassengerrailmeeting.com.

The project is in phase two in which the commission, consisting of 11 members of which La Junta City Manager Rick Klein is one, is comparing different route options for the railway.

"We're looking at a new corridor that would basically be in the I-25 right-away, or right adjacent to the I-25 right-away all the way from Pueblo up to the Denver area," said Grauberger. "And then out around E-470, and then once you get to the north end of E-470, head back up I-25 toward Fort Collins.

"The other alignments are essentially in the existing freight rail corridors. All the way from Fort Collins down through Loveland, Bertha, Longmont, Boulder into Denver, and then following the combined joint line where UP and BNSF both operate from Denver on down to Monument Hill. Then through Colorado Springs it gets into a single track until you get down to about Fountain and then it's two tracks again from Fountain all the way to Pueblo."

The public meeting first went live June 20 and will remain accessible through the end of July.

Grauberg said in the first week the public meeting has been open they've already received 6,000 responses.

"(La Junta) Town Manager Rick Klein, I've got 11 bosses on this commission," said Grauberger. "I'm the project director and I report to the 11 voting members on the commission. Rick Klein, you know what a superstar that guy is. He's one of my best bosses. I just really appreciate the support that Rick provides to the commission."

Grauberger said they've received some responses from the La Junta and Las Animas areas already. He said he has family in Las Animas and is glad to have champions of the project there as well.

In terms of scope of impact to potential travelers or ridership, Grauberger said he didn't have specific stats at this time.

"We haven't gotten into the ridership analysis yet at that level," Grauberger said. "We're waiting to get more definition in terms of what alignments, what the alignments might look like, where the stations might be, before we spend a lot of time evaluating ridership."

Grauberger said the project when finished could have a ridership comparable to that of San Joaquins in California and that, with a projected population growth of 3 million between Pueblo and Fort Collins over the next 25 years, I-25 will not be able to sustain so much traffic on its own.

"I-25 just isn't gonna cut it. It doesn't cut it now, as everybody knows," said Grauberger. "Adding another lane isn't going to provide much relief for the kind of demand that poor I-25 corridor is going to see here over the next 25 years. We really do need to look at some other type of option for people to travel up and down the front range and it's certainly looking like this passenger rail concept is what a lot of people really want to see.

Grauberger said the commission is also working closely with Pueblo County in creating a station area plan to identify a station both Amtrak and Front Range Passenger Rail would utilize.

