In order to give patients better access to their care teams, Parkview Medical Center is adopting a new electronic medical records system.

The medical center will transition to Epic, the electronic medical record used by the nation’s largest and most prestigious hospitals.

UCHealth, "Parkview’s new and trusted partner in medical technology," will host the platform, according to communications specialist Racheal Morris.

"Epic offers a unified inpatient and outpatient medical record with more intuitive alerts that will allow the provider better insight to use in their clinical decision making as well as improved patient engagement opportunities," Morris said.

Leslie Barnes, Parkview’s president/CEO, praised both the platform and the partnership with UCHealth.

"We are excited to be able to offer our patients and providers one of the most advanced but easy-to-use electronic medical records available," Barnes said. "It is incumbent of Parkview to do all we can to invest in services that improve patient care and safety.

"Our partnership with UCHealth allows us to continue to provide exceptional patient care while remaining an independent, community hospital."

The use of Epic is expected to offer improvement in several ares, including patient safety, billing, the scheduling of appointments, new communication features with providers and physician satisfaction.

"I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead with this transition," said Dr. Sandeep Vijan, Parkview’s chief medical officer and surgeon. "A unified inpatient and outpatient medical record along, with the state-of-the-art capabilities, provide the foundation to truly revolutionize our care-delivery model.

"This is a significant step forward, allowing us to continue to provide safe and high-quality care for all of Southern Colorado."

The transition to Epic will begin in August, with a complete upgrade targeted for November 2021.

Morris said that while there could, potentially, be up to 15 Parkview information technology positions displaced with the transition, "There will be 25 positions available to apply for within UCHealth."

These positions have the potential to be both on-site and remote, with personnel working from their homes in Pueblo.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.