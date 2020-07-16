For the past 20 years, the Southern Colorado Community Foundation has worked to enhance the quality of life for both young and old through philanthropy, leadership, resources and traditions.

And now, thanks to a generous gift from the estate of native Puebloan Jacqueline Hirsch, the foundation will be able to provide substantial academic scholarships for at least the next 20 years.

The $2 million endowment will be distributed in the form of non-need scholarships to graduates of Pueblo area high schools who plan to study nursing, engineering, business administration, accounting, computer science and/or other substantive majors.

The Hirsch Scholarship Fund will be divided between Colorado State University-Pueblo, Pueblo Community College and IntelliTec College.

At CSU-Pueblo, seven full tuition and fees scholarships will be awarded each year, representing a $70,000 commitment. At PCC, the $35,000 annual commitment translates to seven full tuition and fees scholarships, with six IntelliTec students to each receive $2,000 annually.

The lone requirement is that scholarship recipients must carry at least a "B" average in the senior year of high school and maintain that GPA at the college level.

All recipients will be able to reapply for the endowment.

Hirsch was born to James Utt, a former Pueblo County School District 70 superintendent, and his wife Dorothea. The family lived and farmed in eastern Pueblo County.

Hirsch married Bob Hirsch, a grocer, and later cared for her ill and widowed mother before retiring to Arizona.

She died in May 2018.

"Mrs. Hirsch was a very successful and accomplished business person in her own right," said Jeff Osterman, executive director of the Southern Colorado Community Foundation. "Along with managing the family properties, she was involved in real estate development, and learned early on that without an education or trade skill, young people are going to struggle to make a life."

As Hirsch had no living heirs, she wanted to ensure that any Pueblo student serious about pursuing an education would have the opportunity, regardless of his or her means.

"We were very sad to learn of Mrs. Hirsch’s passing but what a beautiful tribute to pass on to the children of her community, Pueblo," Osterman said. "This is a perfect example of why the founders established the Southern Colorado Community Foundation."

Osterman said the foundation currently manages more than 50 funds and family foundations.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.