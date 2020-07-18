A huge, yellow butterfly flew past the home of Serenity Nailor-Lewis on Wednesday just after family and friends said goodbye to the happy, inspiring and gifted young woman.

Early that morning, Serenity’s nearly two-year battle with brain cancer ended.

She died surrounded by friends and family listening to her favorite music, including "Brown Skin Girl," "Girl on Fire," and "Bohemian Rhapsody," just to name a few.

The yellow butterfly, the favorite color of 19-year-old Serenity, flew quickly as it bounced up and down near the ground.

A sign, perhaps, that Serenity, a track star at Central High School, was jumping hurdles in heaven.

"She never gave up. She said she was going to get back on the track again. She always said she was going to jump those hurdles again," K’lyn Pool, Serenity’s stepsister, said smiling through a flow of tears.

The Central graduate, whose battle with cancer was first featured in The Pueblo Chieftain back in March 2019, was well known throughout the community.

Students, teachers, coaches and everyone in between called her a friend.

The diagnosis, which came in November 2018, was that of an aggressive, inoperable tumor on the left side of Serenity’s brain.

That heartbreaking news came just days after she was part of Central homecoming queen court.

Serenity spent her last days at home, in hospice care, as her condition declined and doctors suggested she be taken off medication.

"She literally fought for her last breath," Hunter Lewis, Serenity’s father, said.

Pool said her stepsister was a "sassy girl" who should have lived in the 1980s and ’90s.

"Her favorite thing was watching `Pretty in Pink,’ `Sixteen Candles’ and 1Crybaby.’ She loved to dance. She loved music. She loved fashion," Pool recalled, sitting in the living room of the Lewis family fame.

"Everyone misses her. She had attitude to show love. She had a contagious laugh."

In April, Serenity, who had lost most of her vision, stood up out of her wheelchair as an automobile parade rumbled by her family’s home in honor of her 19th birthday.

She was behind a glass screen door, and although mostly blind, could hear the neighborhood pageantry. Neighbors lined the streets as cars full of loved ones, family members, students and coaches drove by.

Some of the cars were decorated with "happy birthday" wishes and other messages.

Dallas Kauffman, Serenity’s best friend, said the two met at Central.

"She was the new girl at school ... We were in geometry class. And then we were in another class together and we sat next to each other," Kauffman said.

Kaufmann explained that Serenity was wearing a Justin Bieber shirt when their paths first crossed.

"I was a ’Belieber’ myself and we hit it off. I remember being so angry because she was so gorgeous and in my head, I thought that if Justin Bieber came to Pueblo, he would choose her over me.

"I used to get mad at her for no reason over that," Kaufmann said with a laugh.

Through the years, the two and Pool became even closer. Kaufmann and Pool were there through Serenity’s illness.

"The thing I will miss most about her is our friendship," Kauffmann said. "I learned from her that our everyday struggles aren’t struggles."

Both Kaufmann and Pool said that had they been diagnosed with the cancer as Serenity had, they wouldn’t have been as strong as she was.

Both said her battle brought everything into perspective and taught them how to look at things in different ways.

Ysabel Lewis, Serenity’s 12-year-old little sister, wept as she shared memories of Serenity, also known to many as "Sis."

"She was my best friend," she said.

Ysabel said her older sister would read with her during hospital visits. Every two weeks, Serenity would travel to Children’s Hospital in Denver for infusions. She also was going through physical therapy and nursing services at home.

"I remember going into the library at the hospital and getting her favorite book and reading it to her. It felt like we were little again," Ysabel said, bursting into tears.

"She was so positive. Some days after school or on weekends, we would just sit on the couch and we’d color in coloring books and watch ’The Voice.’ And just hang out. Those were the best moments with her because we would just talk together.

"She made me so happy. I have never had a closer relationship with someone."

Ysabel said it made her day when Serenity would blow her kisses to her from her bedroom.

"She was the sweetest person I knew. She was the strongest person I knew and it’s going to be hard without her," she said, dabbing at tears.

"She knew how much I loved her and I knew how much she loved me. It was amazing how positive she was."

Serenity’s father said his daughter was the epitome of the warrior spirit. He watched her fight all the way through it, and her mentality to fight was present long before the cancer.

"She gave it hell," the father said before becoming too emotional to speak.

He paused, gathered himself and continued.

"She stayed positive even when everyone else was down. She wouldn’t allow us to feel bad. When we did, she would call us on it and she would make us positive again."

Serenity treated cancer more as an inconvenience than anything else. Her pain existed — but it wasn’t evident even as her health declined.

During life, she said that she would continue to live life like she does on the track — overcoming, in this case, life’s hurdles.

"It is something I didn’t think would happen. I didn’t think that’s what I had," she said in a November 2018 interview with The Pueblo Chieftain.

"I didn’t fear it too much ... When it goes away, it’s going to get better.

"I accept it for what it is. I just have to move forward."

The bright yellow butterfly, by the way, has been at the Lewis home every day since Serenity’s passing.

