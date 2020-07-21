Pueblo County is now on the clock to reverse an upward tick in COVID-19 cases or risk losing the variance the state granted the county last month.

Pueblo County surpassed 84 cases in a two-week period over the weekend, which is the threshold for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment to begin mitigation planning with its variance.

"It triggers us to have a conversation with the state (and local elected officials) so we all are on the same page about what the numbers mean," Randy Evetts, the public health director for the Pueblo health department, said. "We’re pulling out things that might be exceptions to that like, maybe we had an outbreak at a facility or something that really isn’t an indication that it’s widespread in the community. So we have to look at all of that. This triggers the conversation to say this is where we are."

The conversations may result in a plan to try to stabilize the numbers in Pueblo County, Evetts added.

"If we hit that point where we have to enter into a mitigation phase, the state will issue us a letter," Evetts said. "Our intention is to have those discussions now before that happens so we can be ready to implement if we need to. They’ll usually give a several-week period after you implement your plan to try to reduce the numbers and if that doesn’t happen, then we’d work with them to implement a stronger strategy to reduce the numbers."

Evetts said the first thing he’d look at scaling back on is higher-risk events and activities.

"Some of the celebrations of life and weddings and some of those kind of events might be scaled back some," Evetts said.

The state has a risk stratification chart which ranks the risk of activities from high to low. Among the highest risks outlined in the chart are bars, nightclubs, gyms, and large gatherings.

"We’d start with some of those higher risk activities and start trying to cut them back without, hopefully, having to shut them down, but it will just depend on how severe our numbers get," Evetts said.

Pueblo County’s variance pertains to increases in the permitted size of outdoor and indoor activities with guidance for gathering sizes, houses of worship, gyms, theaters, bowling alleys, indoor malls, bars, wineries, tasting rooms, distilleries, graduation ceremonies, libraries, private membership organizations, and entertainment and recreation including youth and adult league and recreational ball parks, dog parks, skating rinks, museums and race tracks.

Although cases have ticked up, Pueblo County’s hospital situation still remains steady.

Last Wednesday there were three or four people in the hospital here for COVID-19. That number jumped to eight or nine before falling back down again, according to Evetts.

"There was a little bump in the numbers but overall our numbers are still really pretty low and our hospitals have the capacity to manage those patients pretty well," Evetts said.

And the percentage of people who test positive for the coronavirus in Pueblo County has remained flat as well, even dropping some last week.

on July 15, the health department announced 45 new cases out of 1,426 tests from the previous week; representing a positive test percentage of about 4.2%.

Overall, Pueblo County has 461 confirmed positive and probable cases out of 10,641 people tested; representing an overall positive test percentage of roughly 4.3%.

The rate of positives is a metric tracked by the health department.

"If that number ticks up, you can imagine the number of people who are exposed and have the virus almost increases exponentially," Evetts said.

But the overall message from the health department is clear: Puebloans need to work to reduce the amount of cases here.

"It’s really important for people to continue to wear our masks, continue to maintain social distancing of 6 feet, continue washing your hands and not touch your face," Evetts said. "It’s really important for people if they don’t need to be out, if you don’t need to be in a store, don’t go there. If you don’t need to be at an event for a long period of time, try to manage those things as you can.

Really it’s in our community’s hands: whether we continue to have our variance or not."

