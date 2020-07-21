The black-and-white image is the very essence of the city’s heart and soul.

A CF&I steelworker, protective eyewear on his face and long scoop in hand, in the heat, literally, of the steel-making process.

Proud, dedicated and resilient, this unnamed steelworker was a bin man, whose duties included capturing samples of steel for laboratory analysis.

When real estate professional J.R. Chavez wanted to add an artistic touch to his property at 1228 E. Evans Ave., the industry that built not only Pueblo but the nation was a natural inspiration.

"I drive all over town and see some cool artwork," said Chavez. "The Klamm Shell has a painting I always admire, and one day it just hit me that I wanted to have a painting like that done on my building."

With an eye on the future, Chavez turned to the past.

"My building was built in 1905, just blocks from the steel mill," Chavez said. "So I quickly realized the mural would have to be steel plant-related."

As a mural artist, Dan Levinson is no stranger to iconic Pueblo figures.

A one-time Central High School educator, Levinson crafted the much-praised murals of football legend Dutch Clark that grace both the stadium and online school named after the most famous of Wildcats.

Chavez approached Levinson with an offer to transform a nondescript building wall into a work of art representative of the city’s legacy.

"J.R. wanted an iconic figure from the steel industry," said Levinson, who now teaches school in Denver. "But unlike Dutch Clark, there wasn’t one particular person or figure who came to mind."

Perusing through a cache of historical photos from the glory days of CF&I, Levinson immediately was struck by that lone figure hard at work in the bowels of the mill.

"So I blew that image up to a monumental size, to make it a generic yet iconic representation of steelworkers," Levinson said.

Over the course of four days, Levinson worked his aesthetic magic on the two-story canvas, embellishing "The Steel Worker" with components of the mill.

"I tried to incorporate elements of the building: windows, pipes, electric panels and so forth into the composition," Levinson said. "For example, I wanted it to seem like the figure was standing on the actual ground or base of the wall.

"This hopefully translates to the larger-than-life representation."

In an instant, the commissioner of the piece became an avowed fan.

"Dan is right when he said everybody loves art but no one wants to pay for it," Chavez said. "I was hesitant to flip the bill but knew this was something I wanted to do and it would last for a very, very long time.

"What an incredible artist he is and he captured exactly what I envisioned: but better."

Long before the mural was even complete, Levinson received equally rave reviews from passersby.

"This one guy came by and said his great-grandpa, grandpa, great-uncle, uncle and dad all worked in the steel mill," Levinson said. "So I told him, ’Then this is for them.’

"When I create something, I always hope the images will affect people in a positive light, but also make them think and reminisce about the history behind the mural."

As is his custom, Levinson capped his work by painting his initials and the year in the lower right hand of the mural.

This time out, however, he added a solitary sunflower and the phrase "RIP Sis."

A simple but heartfelt tribute to Serenity Nailor-Lewis, who lost her long battle with cancer as Levinson was putting the finishing touches on the mural.

"Sis was like a niece to me," Levinson said. "Also, I was fortunate enough to teach her at Central for two years. Sis loved sunflowers, and so it became the symbol of her."

This historical photo of a CF&I bin man served as the inspiration for Levinson’s large-scale art piece. [COURTESY PHOTO]