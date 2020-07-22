Contributed by Canyons and Plains

County fairs in the Canyons & Plains region of Southeast Colorado will be taking place over the next couple of months. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, fairs will look much different this summer with many activities taking place virtually, but some events will be open to the public.

Canyons & Plains Regional Heritage Taskforce has collected information on the upcoming fairs and shares that information below. If you choose to attend in person, please visit responsibly following guidelines and restrictions for the state and county.

Crowley County Days: Ordway, July 16 – 24. It was a difficult decision to make but the board has decided to cancel most/if not all events for Crowley County Days this year. We will keep you posted if anything changes. For 4-H and FFA activities visit the county extension page.

https://crowley.extension.colostate.edu/programs/4-h/crowley-county-days-4-h-ffa-shows/

Bent County Fair: Las Animas, July 17 – 24. Events will be open to the public. Rodeo will take place July 17 and 18. Animal showings will be July 21 – 24. Concessions stand will not be open.

All individuals are encouraged to wear a mask and socially distance. https://labcchamber.com/ or https://bent.extension.colostate.edu/bent-county-fair/

Baca County Fair: Springfield, July 30 – Aug. 2. With due regard for the health and safety of our community the Fair Board is canceling all non 4-H and FFA Fair activities this year because of the ongoing concern regarding coronavirus. For more information about the animal shows and sales please contact the Baca County Extension Office.

https://baca.extension.colostate.edu/2020-baca-county-fair/-more-

Sand & Sage Round-Up/Prowers County Fair: Lamar, August 1 – 9. Sand & Sage Round-Up would like to let the community know that we are planning to have a full fair with one change; there will be no concert this year. However, we are planning to have all other activities at our fair provided we are able to meet all public health guidelines and state mandated regulations.https://www.sandandsageroundup.com/

Arkansas Valley Fair (Otero County): Rocky Ford, August 22 – 23. Modified public events due to COVID-19 include the wake-up breakfast with limited seating, 5k and 10K runs, a 2-mile kid’s race and a drive-by Watermelon Pile on Saturday and a car show and stereo competition on Sunday. https://www.arkvalleyfair.com/

Kiowa County Fair: Eads. Sept. 9 – 13. Some exhibitions will not be open to the public this year. Further information will be available at a later date.

https://kiowa.extension.colostate.edu/kiowa-county-fair-rodeo/ or https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Nonprofit-Organization/Kiowa-County-Fair-And-Rodeo-199660980566290/