A 28-year-old Pueblo woman is in custody in connection with the May drowning death of her 7-month-old son.

Tarah L. Cesar was arrested Monday on a no-bond felony warrant for child abuse resulting in death and booked into the Pueblo County jail.

On May 26, Pueblo County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 4100 block of Goodnight Avenue on a report of a child not breathing.

When deputies arrived, they found Cesar performing CPR on the child in the living room.

The child was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Colorado Springs hospital for further treatment. The child died the following day, May 27.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office determined Cesar had placed the baby in a child seat in the bath and filled the tub with water. Cesar said she left a 4-year-old in the bathroom to watch over the baby while she went to the kitchen to make lunch.

Cesar said she had been away from the bathroom for about five minutes when the 4-year-old told her the baby had fallen in the tub and was "asleep."

Cesar went to the bathroom and found the baby face down in the water. She told deputies she took the baby out of the water, called 9-1-1 and began CPR, continuing until medical personnel arrived.

Missing hiker update

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office was among the agencies involved in the search for a 19-year-old Texas teen who went running up Greenhorn Mountain Monday morning but failed to return.

On Wednesday afternoon, Samuel Greenwald was located and is safe.

Criminal trespass

A report from Tuesday noted that five vehicles parked in a lot in the 3300 block of Gateway Drive were illegally entered and burglarized.

Multiple windows were broken out, with unspecified items removed from each vehicle.

On Monday, a vehicle parked in the 4200 block of Dillon Drive was broken into, with a host of items, including a phone, stereo speaker and tote bag, stolen.

Entry was gained by breaking out a window, which will cost $200 to replace.

Criminal mischief

On Monday, a witness reported seeing three juvenile Hispanic males wearing dark clothing and bandanas, one of whom was carrying a CO2 BB gun, in an alley in the 2500 block of Pine Street.

That sighting was followed by the discovery that a rear window of a 2001 Mercury had been shot out, leaving the owner with a $500 loss.

Auto theft

The investigation of a hit-and-run accident Monday in the 2000 block of Hudson Avenue revealed that a Ford Ranger reported stolen from the 2300 block of East Fourth Street was involved in the accident. The vehicle is valued at $4,000.

Arrests

Charlene S. Chacon, 39, of the 1700 block of Van Buren Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree assault-injury with weapon (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Carlos J. Candelaria, 30, of the 1100 block of Cedar Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.