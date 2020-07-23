It’s going to take more than a global pandemic to stop the time-honored tradition of crowning a Colorado State Fair Fiesta Queen.

Although the traditional Colorado State Fair, and with it the popular Fiesta Day and accompanying parade, have fallen victim to COVID-19, the Fiesta Queen Scholarship Pageant is a go.

On Saturday, 13 young women will virtually compete for the title of Fiesta Queen and a share in $8,000 in scholarship money.

"We can still celebrate the energy and spirit of Fiesta Day and crown a Fiesta Day queen, even in these changing times," said Randi Arrington, Fiesta Committee Pageant chair. "One of our major efforts as an organization is granting scholarship money each year to young Latina women to support their educational endeavors.

"We should not lose sight of that aim, especially during this time."

This year’s pageant is themed Mujeres Cambiando el Mundo (Women Changing the World.)

Via teleconferencing, the queen hopefuls will be interviewed by judges. The speech, talent, evening gown, and impromptu segments of the competition will be submitted by video.

Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, the pageant will be livestreamed on the Colorado State Fair Fiesta Committee Facebook page.

A queen and her court will be announced online at 5 p.m.

The pageant also will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 19 in the days after the event.

This year’s contestants include:

Victoria Perez, 21, of Brighton, is the daughter of Carrie Landin and Carlos Perez. She will study biology, with minors in chemistry, Chicano studies, and public health, at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

She plans to become a public health epidemiologist

Veronika Marmolejo, 19, of Pueblo, is the daughter of Dave and Esperanza Marmolejo. She plans to study social work with a minor in Spanish and leadership at CSU-Pueblo and wants to work with underserved populations.

Anahi Zambrano, 18, of Pueblo, is the daughter of Teresita Zambrano. A gold cord graduate of Centennial High School, she plans to study nursing at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

Tori Ortiz, 20, of Pueblo, is the daughter of Gilbert and Stephanie Ortiz. She plans to study business management at CSU-Pueblo, with a goal of running a non-profit organization for Pueblo County underprivileged families.

Sofia Romero Campbell, 21, of Denver, is the daughter of John and Diana Romero Campbell. She plans to study government, with a minor in Latin American Studies and concentration in sustainable food, at Smith College.

She is planning for a career in environmental policy.

Marlene Garcia Araiza, 20, of Manzanola, is the daughter of Maria and Juan Garcia. She will study cellular and molecular biology, with a minor in chemistry and Spanish, at Adams State University.

She plans to attend medical school and serve as a family physician in the Arkansas Valley.

Shaynee Cruz, 21, of Pueblo, is the daughter of Tasha Arellano and William Cruz. She plans to study sociology, with an emphasis and minor in criminology, at CSU-Pueblo before obtaining a master’s degree and pursuing either a career in forensics or law school.

Arlett Adame, 18, of Pueblo, is the daughter of Juan and Maria Adame. She will study biology and Spanish at CSU-Pueblo with a goal of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

Martha Esparza, 18, of Thornton, is the daughter of Lorena and Daniel Silva. She plans to study communications and business marketing at the University of Colorado, with a goal of earning a master’s degree, as a first-generation graduate, attending law school and then working in immigration law.

Lorin Aragon, 18, of Pueblo, is the daughter of Silvia Muniz Aragon and Lorin Aragon. She plans to study nursing, with a minor in Spanish, at CSU-Pueblo. Her goal is to obtain a doctorate in nursing and open a practice.

Sonrisa Bustamante, 18, of Pueblo, is the daughter of Andre and Patricia Bustamante. She plans to study sports medicine at CSU-Pueblo with a career goal of rehabilitating injured athletes.

Jada Martinez, 19, of Pueblo, is the daughter of Julie and Ron Martinez. She plans to study athletic training at CSU-Pueblo, with a goal of becoming an athletic trainer at a college.

Tressa Torres, 18, of Pueblo, is the daughter of Roseanna Torres-Herrera and Nick Herrera. She plans to study acting/film at the University of Northern Colorado, in hopes of a career as an educated actress.

