Mayor Jeffri Pruyn said near the end of the Monday city council meeting that the city is still accepting letters of interest for the open Ward One council seat vacated by Jim Goodwin, who cited health issues as the reason for his resignation as he announced it at the June 15 council meeting.

Residents of Ward One have until Friday to submit their letters of interest.

"I want to remind everyone watching from home that we are looking for someone for the Ward One seat that was vacated by Mr. Goodwin. We are not going to have a whole lot more time to take letters, but we would love to have somebody or multiple people from Ward One that would be interested in sitting in that seat, to just write us a quick letter.

"It doesn't have to be anything big or lengthy, just let us know why you think you might be a good rep for Ward One. Then we need to get that seated."

Pruyn said the council would like to make that appointment while it still has time to. If they don't make an appointment by Friday, the open Ward One seat would need to be placed on the ballot, which Pruyn said would be costly to the city.

Melanie Scofield told the Tribune-Democrat that adding a ballot item for La Junta Ward One could cost the city about $5,000, give-or-take some depending on the extent of legal wording required for the item.

"We're really going to be trying to do that within our time allotment. Otherwise it has to go on the ballot, which is very costly for all citizens to have something put on the ballot. So we'd really rather get the letters and make the appointment until the next election and that person would run again," said Pruyn. "So if you put a letter in, you're really just saying why you'd like to be on and it'd be an appointment. We're hoping we have a lot of Ward 1 people who might be interested in doing that."

City council had not received any letters of interest as of Monday, Pruyn said.

Residents must live in Ward One in order to be eligible for the appointment to the city council.

Council member Ed Vela suggested Ward One residents interested in participating on the city council should talk to Council Member Eugene Maestas who also represents Ward One and has 26 total years of experience on the city council.

Maestas served continuously on the council from November, 1987 to November, 2013, and then he returned to public service in November of 2017.

"I'll talk to them," said Eugene Maestas.

