Monday

Jul 27, 2020 at 3:07 PM


BIRTHS


(at Parkview Medical Center)


July 13, 2020


Criaris: Samantha and George Criaris, of Pueblo, a daughter.


July 17, 2020


Moore: Natalie and Mark Moore, of Pueblo, a son.


Munoz Torres: Laura Torres and Jose Munoz, of Pueblo, a son.


Bowen: Kendra and Rory Bowen, of Pueblo, a son.


Story: Adrianna Castro and Samuel Story, of Pueblo West, a son.


July 18, 2020


Zoetewey: Dakota and Mitchell Zoetewey, of Pueblo, a son.


Trujillo: EvaMarie Maestas and Destry Trujillo, of Pueblo, a son.


July 19, 2020


Nunez: Vanessa and Zachary Nunez, of Pueblo West, a son.


July 20, 2020


Turner: Courtney Price and Brian Turner, of Pueblo, a son.


July 22, 2020


DeWolfe: Phal and Rickey DeWolfe, of Pueblo West, a daughter.


Magoon: Josephine Vigil and Adam Magoon, of Pueblo, a daughter.


Sandoval: Kaleigh Bohl and Dillon Sandoval, of Pueblo West, a son.


Lucero: Katrina Marshall and Matthew Lucero, of Avondale, twin sons.


DEATHS


PUEBLO


July 21, 2020


Draine: Clarence Draine, 94. Angelus.


Love: Lois M. Love went to be with the Lord July 21, 2020. Imperial.


July 25, 2020


Tayson: John Virgil Tayson, 64.


LA JUNTA


July 15, 2020


Vandetti: John William Vandetti, 93, Peacock-Larsen.


OLNEY SPRINGS


July 25, 2020


Peil: Iona Lenore Peil, 94, Peacock-Larsen.