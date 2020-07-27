Pueblo County is in what the state health department considers a sustained decline of coronavirus cases as of the latest update on data provided Monday afternoon.

That comes on the heels of a surge last week in which the county reported 76 new COVID-19 cases over the period of the week from July 15 through July 22.

The health department reported 38 new coronavirus cases on Monday since last updating the data on July 22, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases in the county to 573.

The state health department’s Monday report showed Pueblo County’s case counts declined four out of the past five days after surging six days ago.

The Pueblo health department also reported a new death from complications related to COVID-19 on Monday. A 38-year-old man died from the virus, which is the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Pueblo County so far. Previously, a 53-year-old man had been the youngest person to die from the virus.

There are now 34 deaths in Pueblo County to date. The first death was reported a little over four months ago on March 26.

The health department on Monday also said the results from testing at the free community testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds are taking at least seven days to be returned due to testing labs being inundated with samples from throughout the state.

"We understand how critical it is for people to get their results as quickly as possible, but unfortunately, the lag we are seeing right now is something that is happening not only locally but nationwide due to the amount of testing being done," Randy Evetts, the public health director for the health department, said.

The health department said individuals tested for the virus should receive a call from the state health department approximately seven days from when they were tested.

Individuals should receive a call for both positive and negative results, and calls are made seven days a week.

If it has been longer than seven days without having received a call about test results, individuals can call 719-583-6261.

Pueblo’s free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each week. There is now no limit to the number of people who can be tested per day.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow