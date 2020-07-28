Colorado State University Pueblo has been named the safest choice for students and parents by an online source that has been conducting research on campus safety since 2016.

Your Local Security blog researchers use data from the U.S. Department of Education’s Campus Safety and Security and the FBI’s 2018 Uniform Crime Reports.

"For more than a decade, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has provided law enforcement services as well as community-oriented prevention and education activities that help to reinforce safety to students, faculty, staff, and campus visitors," said CSU Pueblo PresidentTimothy Mottet,

"It is incumbent upon all of us to familiarize ourselves with our resources and processes for preventing and responding to criminal activity. We will continue to help secure a safe environment in which to teach, learn, and work."

Every year, the university and all colleges and universities that participate in federal financial aid programs are required to keep and disclose crime statistics per the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act.

CSU-Pueblo leaders said information about key institutional policies, personal safety and crime prevention information, how to report suspicious and criminal activities, and required Clery Act crime statistics for the last three calendar years can be found on the CSU Pueblo website.

Mottet said CSU-Pueblo offers a partnership with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office to provide a high level of safety, security and presence on campus.

This partnership also provides educational programs regarding campus safety, alcohol and drug awareness, DUI awareness, sexual assault awareness and bystander intervention training.

Other programs include domestic violence and dating violence awareness, active shooter/assailant response training, parent orientation safety sessions and new student orientation.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office partners with the CSU-Pueblo Health Education and Prevention Program and Counseling Services to help any students navigate substance abuse issues.

"Our goal is to provide the students, faculty, staff, and guests with the highest level of safety and security through interaction, education, and response," said Sheriff Kirk Taylor.

"Our deputies serve in a way that fosters trust, cooperation, and compliance while still demonstrating the utmost respect and compassion for CSU Pueblo students and their guests."

In 2012, CSU Pueblo was ranked the Safest University in Colorado by the Durango Herald.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517.