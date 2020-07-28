The campaigns for incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper in Colorado’s United States Senate race will bring the two men to Pueblo in October for a debate hosted by The Pueblo Chieftain.

The forum is slated for Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at Pueblo Community College’s Center for New Media’s studios.

The Pueblo Chieftain will put on the hour-long debate, with Editor Steve Henson serving as moderator.

There will be no audience for the debate, but it will be live-streamed and televised on public access channels. It also will be recorded and repeated on the channels between Oct. 2 and the general election.

"The Chieftain has hosted hundreds of political debates through the years, and this one promises to be one of the most exciting," Henson said. "This also will be the first in a series of debates, as we are working to also host a Third Congressional District debate and two Colorado House debates during the week of Oct. 5."

Hickenlooper on June 30 won the Democratic nomination to challenge Gardner, who is seeking his second term.

Gardner began serving in the Colorado House of Representatives in 2005 where he spent time as the Minority Whip. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010. He assumed office in the U.S. Senate on Jan. 6, 2015, after defeating incumbent Democrat Mark Udall to win election to the seat.

Hickenlooper was sworn in as governor of Colorado on Jan. 11, 2011, and was sworn in for his second term on Jan. 13, 2015. He also previously served as the mayor of Denver from 2003-11.

In March of 2019, Hickenlooper announced he was running for president of the United States, but he suspended his presidential campaign in August 2019.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.